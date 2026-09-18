A 100 MW solar project is now operational in Azerbaijan. The Gobustan solar power plant, located in the Garadagh district of the country's capital, Baku, was developed by Chinese developer Universal International Holdings Limited. The project is the first to be implemented under an auction in Azerbaijan. The auction ran in April 2024 and was awarded to the Chinese company in November 2024 with a winning bid of $0.0354/kWh. The plant, located on a 300-hectare area, is expected to produce 200 GWh of electricity annually. According to figures released by the government, the commissioning of the ...

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