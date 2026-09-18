Researchers in China have developed a shower wastewater-source heat pump (WSHP) coupled with an air-source heat pump (ASHP). They monitored the system for one year in university dormitories and assessed its energy performance, life-cycle costs (LCC), and environmental impact. WSHPs remain a niche technology, although commercial wastewater heat-recovery systems and heat-pump-based products are available for large residential, institutional, and hospitality buildings. "In this study, a WSHP-ASHP coupled system which recovers heat from shower wastewater and provides an equal amount of shower hot ...

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