Bybit's USD1 Hold & Earn Closes Out with a Final Shot at 35 Million WLFI

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced another month of rewards in its USD1 Hold & Earn program. From now until October 16, 2026, the fifth and final month marks the last opportunity for users to earn WLFI rewards daily from a 35,000,000 WLFI pool, simply by holding USD1 in their Bybit account before the program concludes.

Once enrolled, eligible holders can earn up to 8% APR and win daily rewards from the exclusive incentive program. No staking, subscription or lock-up is required. Holders can also track their standing on the USD1 Holder Leaderboard, which updates daily and ranks the top 50 USD1 holders on Bybit by effective holdings.

Daily rewards are calculated using the formula: effective daily USD1 holdings multiplied by the USD1/USDT settlement price, multiplied by the daily APR, divided by 365, divided by the WLFI/USDT settlement price. Both settlement prices are determined by the average of the last trade price per minute between 23:30 and 23:59 UTC, sourced from the Bybit Spot Market. Actual APR and reward amounts may vary based on total participation and market pricing during the campaign period.

The program will conclude Bybit's engagement with the USD1 ecosystem in 2026. Launched in April 2026, Bybit's USD1 Ecosystem Carnival introduced three new USD1-quoted trading pairs, BTC/USD1, ETH/USD1 and USDC/USD1, alongside a series of trading and gamified campaigns that distributed a combined 10,000,000 WLFI in rewards.

USD1 is a USD-backed stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial, fully collateralized by short-term U.S. Treasury securities and cash equivalents and designed to maintain a stable 1:1 peg with the US Dollar. WLFI is the governance token of World Liberty Financial, a DeFi protocol built to broaden access to decentralized financial services. Token holders can participate in protocol governance decisions and contribute to the direction of the ecosystem.

Terms and conditions apply. Actual APR and reward amounts may vary based on total participation and market pricing during the campaign period. For details on eligibility and potential restrictions, users may visit: USD1 Hold & Earn Month 5: 35M WLFI Rewards, Up to 8% APR.

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