Cosmetic Pigments Market worth $1.19 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Cosmetic Pigments Market is expected to reach USD 1.19 billion by 2031 from USD 0.80 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 260 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 330 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cosmetic Pigments Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Cosmetic Pigments Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.80 billion

USD 0.80 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 1.19 billion

USD 1.19 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.2%

Cosmetic Pigments Market Trends & Insights:

The global cosmetic pigments market is witnessing strong growth, driven by increasing demand for color cosmetics, expanding beauty and personal care industries, and growing adoption of innovative cosmetic formulations across facial makeup, eye makeup, lip products, and nail cosmetics. Asia Pacific is the largest regional market, supported by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, expanding cosmetics manufacturing activities, and increasing demand for color cosmetics across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. North America holds the second-largest share, supported by premium beauty products, product innovation, established cosmetics manufacturers, and growing demand for high-performance and specialty pigments. Europe is supported by demand for premium, sustainable, natural, and high-quality cosmetic formulations across established beauty and personal care markets. Meanwhile, South America and the Middle East & Africa are experiencing growing demand, driven by increasing beauty-product consumption, urbanization, rising disposable incomes, expanding retail and e-commerce channels, and growing adoption of cosmetics across emerging markets.

The Asia Pacific cosmetic pigments market accounted for 43% of the global market in 2026, driven by rapid growth in the cosmetics and personal care industry, expanding manufacturing activities, rising disposable incomes, and increasing demand for color cosmetics across the region. The region's growing consumption of cosmetic products across facial makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, hair color products, and skincare & personal care applications is further supporting market growth.

By composition, the organic pigments segment is projected to register the CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

By type, the special-effect pigments segment accounted for 34% of the overall market in 2026, owing to their ability to provide unique optical effects, enhanced visual appeal, and differentiated finishes across a wide range of cosmetic products.

By application, the facial makeup segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market in 2026, owing to its widespread adoption in foundations, concealers, blushes, bronzers, and other facial cosmetic products. The market is supported by increasing consumer demand for diverse shades, enhanced coverage, and innovative makeup formulations.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, DIC Corporation, and Sensient Cosmetic Technologies were identified as some of the star players in the cosmetic pigments market, given their strong market presence, extensive product portfolios, and broad application footprint.

Kobo Products, Kuncai Pigments, and Koel Colours Private Limited, among others, have distinguished themselves among emerging players and SMEs by establishing strong footholds in specialized pigment applications, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The market for cosmetic pigments is growing because of the demand for new and efficient products and formulation performance improvement in the areas of cosmetics and personal care, including face, eye, lips, nail, hair color, and skincare products. Cosmetic pigments offer bright colors, extra coverage, lasting colors, and some special effects. Consumers are spending more on beauty products, which is increasing market development. Premium and color cosmetics are expanding, and customers are looking for different colors of products. New pigment technologies are being developed that allow for the creation of cosmetic pigments that give color with very high concentration, dispersion that's much improved, excellent formulation compatibility, durable performance, and predictable outcomes regardless of the condition of the formulation to which they are exposed. These advancements are positioning advanced pigments as a must-have ingredient of contemporary makeup and skin care formulations.

The organic pigments segment is expected to be the fastest-growing composition during the forecast period.

Organic pigments are expected to be the fastest-growing composition in the cosmetic pigments industry, primarily due to their bright colors, intensive hue, wide-color palette, and ability to be used in innovative cosmetic formulation. These pigments have become indispensable in cosmetics like facial paints, eye makeup, lipsticks, nail polish, and hair color. Organic pigments are available in many shades, and they are suitable for the creation of new color cosmetic formulations.

The nano pigments segment is expected to be the fastest-growing type during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, nano pigments are expected to be the fastest-growing type in the cosmetic pigments market. This high growth is attributed to their ability to deliver the desired effect through a very finely pulverized product. The color performance is much better, and the pigments can be distributed evenly without clumping. They are compatible with complex cosmetic formulas. The nano size of these pigments allows for better dispersion of the color and the enhancement of the formulation performance in different cosmetic products. They are commonly used in face makeup, eye makeup, lipsticks skincare products, and other personal care products. The expansion of the cosmetics market and the demand for beauty products with enhanced properties are increasing the use of nano pigments by cosmetic formulators. Also, their versatility in providing uniform coloration, achieving perfect finishes, and enabling the development of various cosmetic products textures helps in the growing popularity of nano pigments.

Lip makeup is expected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period.

Lip makeup is expected to be the fastest-growing application in the cosmetic pigments market, due to rising consumer interest in lipstick, lip gloss, lip liner, and various creative lip color items. The demand for different colors, luxury lip cosmetics, and modern cosmetic compositions continues to strengthen the need for high-performance pigments. Also, as more consumers are drawn to beauty personalization, these pigments are used on a widely in lip makeup products.

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Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The cosmetic pigments market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth between 2026 and 2031. The high demand for cosmetic pigments in Asia Pacific is driven mainly by rapid urbanization, a rise in disposable income, expanding cosmetics manufacturing, and an increase in customer spending on beauty and care products. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and other Southeast Asian countries create a significant demand for cosmetic pigments.

Asia Pacific is witnessing a tremendous rise in the consumption of beauty and personal care products, expansion of cosmetics manufacturing companies, and rising consumer interest in innovative cosmetic products. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are making significant investments in cosmetics manufacturing, product innovation, digital commerce, and beauty retail infrastructure. At the same time, consumer spending on products like facial makeup, eye makeup, and lip & nail products is rising in these countries. The demand for advanced, higher-performance natural and specialty pigments across various cosmetic formulations is also promoting the use of new cosmetic pigment technologies in Asia Pacific.

Key Players

Leading players in the cosmetic pigments companies include Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (India), DIC Corporation (Japan), Sensient Cosmetic Technologies (US), Global New Material International Holdings Limited (China), ALTANA (Germany), Kobo Products (US), Kuncai Pigments (China), LANXESS (Germany), Geotech International (India), Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Limited (India), and Vibrantz (US) Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (India), DIC Corporation (Japan), Sensient Cosmetic Technologies (US), Global New Material International Holdings Limited (China), ALTANA (Germany), Kobo Products (US), Kuncai Pigments (China), LANXESS (Germany), Geotech International (India), Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Limited (India), and Vibrantz (US), among others.

Investment Funding

Investment funding in the cosmetic pigments market is growing, helping plant-based pigment technologies. In April 2024, the UK-based Sparxell raised USD 3.2 million from seed investment, grants, and awards. This investment helped with product development, pilot-scale manufacturing, distributor trials, and sales in cosmetics and other uses. In January 2026, Denmark-based Octarine Bio raised USD 5.8 million in more Series A investment to grow its fermented pigment system for care, food, and textiles. These investments show that investors are more interested in bio-based and next-generation pigment technologies.

Revenue Shift

Revenue in the cosmetic pigments market is moving away from cheap pigments toward more valuable specialty and performance-oriented pigment solutions. Revenue from brands is looking more for pigments that give stronger color, stay on longer, stay stable, and offer many benefits, which helps sell higher-value surface-treated special-effect and other advanced pigments.

Revenue from beauty trends is moving toward natural, bio-based, and sustainably sourced colorants, especially for premium formulations. Revenue from specialty effect pigments like pearlescent, metallic, and color-shifting grades is growing, as brands use finishes to back premium product positioning.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers/acquisitions in the cosmetic pigments market for 2025 include Global New Material International Holdings Limited (China) acquisition of Merck's Surface Solutions business and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (India) acquisition of Heubach Group (Germany). These strategic moves strengthen cosmetic pigments portfolios, expand access to complementary technologies, enhance geographic reach, and support growth across cosmetic applications.

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