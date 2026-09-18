Osisko Gold Begins Construction of Cariboo + Deal with Trafigura | Canada Nickel Chooses Komatsu
© 2026 Swiss Resource Capital
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,855
|0,880
|14:18
|0,859
|0,876
|13:17
Osisko Gold Begins Construction of Cariboo + Deal with Trafigura | Canada Nickel Chooses Komatsu
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:46
|Osisko Gold startet Cariboo-Bau + Trafigura-Deal | Canada Nickel setzt auf Komatsu
|Osisko Gold startet Cariboo-Bau + Trafigura-Deal | Canada Nickel setzt auf Komatsu
► Artikel lesen
|12:46
|Osisko Gold Begins Construction of Cariboo + Deal with Trafigura | Canada Nickel Chooses Komatsu
|Osisko Gold Begins Construction of Cariboo + Deal with Trafigura | Canada Nickel Chooses Komatsu
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.: Noble Mineral Exploration to Acquire Lucas Gold Project from Canada Nickel Company
|Mo
|Canada Nickel CEO hopes investment summit restores lustre to early stage mining projects
|Mo
|Canada Nickel Company Inc: Canada Nickel picks Komatsu to supply Crawford fleet
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:46
|Osisko Gold Begins Construction of Cariboo + Deal with Trafigura | Canada Nickel Chooses Komatsu
|Osisko Gold Begins Construction of Cariboo + Deal with Trafigura | Canada Nickel Chooses Komatsu
► Artikel lesen
|12:46
|Osisko Gold startet Cariboo-Bau + Trafigura-Deal | Canada Nickel setzt auf Komatsu
|Osisko Gold startet Cariboo-Bau + Trafigura-Deal | Canada Nickel setzt auf Komatsu
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Canada Nickel Company Inc: Canada Nickel picks Komatsu to supply Crawford fleet
|Mo
|Canada Nickel gibt die Auswahl von SMS Equipment Inc. und Komatsu bekannt für den Kauf einer Transportflotte im Wert von 1,5 Milliarden Dollar
|Highlights:
- Komatsu
und sein größter kanadischer Händler SMS Equipment wurden ausgewählt, um die Lade- und Transportflotte sowie die unterstützende Bergbauflotte für...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Canada Nickel Announces Selection of SMS Equipment Inc. and Komatsu for $1.5 billion Load & Haul Fleet Purchase
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:46
|Osisko Gold Begins Construction of Cariboo + Deal with Trafigura | Canada Nickel Chooses Komatsu
|Osisko Gold Begins Construction of Cariboo + Deal with Trafigura | Canada Nickel Chooses Komatsu
► Artikel lesen
|12:46
|Osisko Gold startet Cariboo-Bau + Trafigura-Deal | Canada Nickel setzt auf Komatsu
|Osisko Gold startet Cariboo-Bau + Trafigura-Deal | Canada Nickel setzt auf Komatsu
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Osisko confirms positive FID on Cariboo, first gold targeted for early 2029: TSX-V and NYSE-listed Osisko Gold has reached ...
|Mo
|Osisko Gold Greenlights Cariboo, Sets 30-Month Clock to First Gold
|Mo
|Osisko Gold gibt den offiziellen Baubeschluss und einen aktuellen Stand der Erschließung des Cariboo-Goldprojekts bekannt
|(Alle Dollarbeträge sind in kanadischen Dollar angegeben, sofern nicht anders angegeben)
HIGHLIGHTS
Der Vorstand hat eine positive formelle Baugenehmigung für das...
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|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC
|0,876
|+2,94 %
|KOMATSU LTD
|38,880
|-1,34 %
|OSISKO GOLD GROUP INC
|2,295
|-3,97 %