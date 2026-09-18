Wins Two "Best of IFA 2026" Innovation Awards

GMKtec officially unveiled the EVO-X5 Pro, its flagship desktop AI supercomputer, during its global launch event at IFA 2026, marking a major milestone in the evolution of local AI computing. Powered by AMD's latest Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 processor, the EVO-X5 Pro is the world's first desktop system capable of running a 300-billion-parameter large language model entirely offline, bringing enterprise-grade AI performance and data privacy to the desktop. EVO-X5 Pro launches on September 28.

The launch also highlighted the growing strategic relationship between GMKtec and AMD, with Michael Nordquist, Vice President of Client Business at AMD, joining the event to celebrate the product debut and reaffirm the companies' shared vision for the future of edge AI.

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GMKtec Unveils EVO-X5 Pro at IFA 2026 with AMD Ryzen AI Max Processors, Introducing the World's First Desktop AI Supercomputer Capable of Running a 300B-Parameter LLM Fully Offline

Recognized Among the Best Innovations at IFA 2026

The EVO-X5 Pro received two major industry honors during the exhibition, recognizing both its technological breakthrough and product innovation:

PCWELT Best of IFA 2026

SmartZone BEST OF IFA 2026 Innovation Award

The awards position the EVO-X5 Pro among the most talked-about AI computing products showcased at this year's IFA.

GMKtec and AMD Strengthen Their Collaboration on Local AI Computing

Speaking during the launch event, Michael Nordquist, Vice President of Client Business at AMD, emphasized the long-standing collaboration between AMD and GMKtec.

"AMD and GMKtec have worked closely together to deliver premium AI computing experiences. By combining the flagship Ryzen AI Max platform with up to 192GB of unified memory, the EVO-X5 Pro creates an outstanding platform for running local large language models and next-generation AI agents on the desktop."

His presence underscored AMD's confidence in GMKtec's vision for desktop AI computing. Building on years of collaboration across Mini PCs and AI PCs, the launch of the EVO-X5 Pro marks a new phase in which both companies are working together not only to optimize hardware, but also to help define the future of edge AI computing.

Anthony Chan, Deputy Director-Overseas Brand Marketing at GMKtec, added:

"Personal computing is entering a new era. The EVO-X5 Pro represents our vision of the Agentic PC-bringing supercomputer-class performance, local 300B AI models, and enterprise-grade security together in a compact desktop system. Together with AMD and our global partners, we're making powerful local AI more accessible than ever."

Built for the Era of Agentic AI

At the heart of the EVO-X5 Pro is AMD's latest Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 processor, featuring 16 Zen 5 CPU cores, 32 threads, boost speeds up to 5.2 GHz, and an XDNA 2 NPU delivering up to 55 TOPS of AI performance.

The system supports up to 192GB of LPDDR5X-8533 unified memory, providing 273 GB/s of memory bandwidth, with up to 160GB dynamically allocated as graphics memory. This unprecedented memory capacity enables the EVO-X5 Pro to run 300-billion-parameter large language models entirely on-device, eliminating dependence on cloud infrastructure while delivering lower latency, stronger data privacy, and significantly reduced operating costs.

Designed for AI developers, enterprise AI deployments, research institutions, and professional content creators, the EVO-X5 Pro brings workstation-class AI capabilities into a compact desktop form factor.

Enterprise Security and Remote Management Built In

Beyond raw AI performance, the EVO-X5 Pro is engineered for enterprise deployment.

Built on the AMD DASH management framework, the system integrates an RJ45 DASH network adapter together with a dedicated dTPM 2.0 security chip, providing hardware-level security and operating-system-independent out-of-band (OOB) remote management.

Enterprise IT administrators can remotely deploy, monitor, and maintain large fleets of systems across different operating systems, while the platform has been validated for 24/7 continuous enterprise operation.

Making Large-Scale AI Practical on the Desktop

While many AI PCs today can only run relatively small local models and still rely heavily on cloud services for complex AI workloads, the EVO-X5 Pro dramatically expands what's possible on a desktop.

By bringing server-class memory capacity and AI computing performance into a compact chassis, GMKtec enables developers and businesses to deploy private LLMs, build local knowledge bases, and power AI agents entirely on-device-without racks of servers or constant cloud connectivity.

Throughout IFA 2026, visitors to the GMKtec booth experienced live demonstrations of a 300B-parameter LLM running completely offline, showcasing the real-world capabilities of next-generation desktop AI computing.

Expanding the Future of Local AI

GMKtec describes the EVO-X5 Pro as a milestone in its strategic collaboration with AMD.

Looking ahead, both companies plan to deepen their cooperation across the ROCm software ecosystem, AI software optimization, and the broader Agentic PC platform, accelerating the adoption of high-performance local AI computing for professionals and enterprises worldwide.

About GMKtec

GMKtec is a global smart hardware brand focused on AI computing, Mini PCs, and intelligent computing devices. As an early pioneer of Desktop AI Supercomputing, GMKtec is expanding beyond traditional Mini PCs to make high-performance AI computing more compact, accessible, and practical for users worldwide.

Its portfolio spans G, M, K, EVO, and NEO series, covering everyday computing, professional applications, content creation, AI computing, and gaming. With integrated R&D and manufacturing capabilities and a presence across 70+ countries and regions, GMKtec works with leading technology partners including AMD to advance personal computing.

GMKtec's commitment to design and innovation has earned international recognition, including Platinum at the 2025 American Design Awards and Gold at the 2025 French Design Awards.

As AI evolves from running applications to understanding, reasoning, and taking action, GMKtec is advancing its AI computing vision toward Agentic PC-building intelligent personal computing systems that can increasingly understand, assist, and act on behalf of users.

GMKtec Powering the next generation of AI computing and Agentic PC.

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Contacts:

Company: Shenzhen GMK Technology Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Summer Qiu

Email: summer@gmktec.com

Address: F9, Building 2, Yingtai Kehui Plaza, Yingtai Road 8, Langkou Community, Dalang Subdistrict, Longhua District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Website:

https://www.gmktec.com/

https://de.gmktec.com/