Enzymes Market worth $23.74 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Enzymes Market is estimated to grow from USD 16.15 billion in 2026 to USD 23.74 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2026 to 2031.

Enzymes Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 16.15 billion

USD 16.15 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 23.74 billion

USD 23.74 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.0%

Enzymes Market Trends & Insights:

The demand for enzymes is expected to grow steadily, supported by increasing adoption across food & beverages, animal feed, biofuels, detergents, textiles & leather, pulp & paper, wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Enzymes are widely used to improve process efficiency, product quality, and yield while reducing energy, chemical, and resource consumption. Growing demand for processed foods, rising biofuel production, expansion of industrial biotechnology, and increasing focus on sustainable manufacturing are expected to further support market growth.

The South America is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The wastewater treatment segment is expected to be the fastest growing, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The plant segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Proteases are expected to be the fastest-growing enzyme type, while Carbohydrases are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Industrial enzymes are expected to account for the largest share of the enzymes market by 2031.

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The demand for enzymes is poised to grow steadily, supported by increasing adoption across food & beverages, animal feed, biofuels, detergents, textiles & leather, pulp & paper, wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Enzymes are widely used to improve process efficiency, product quality, and yield while reducing energy, chemical, and resource consumption. Growing demand for processed foods, rising biofuel production, expansion of industrial biotechnology, and increasing focus on sustainable manufacturing are expected to further support market growth.

Enzymes are available in a wide range of types and sources, including carbohydrases, proteases, lipases, polymerases & nucleases, and other enzymes, derived from microorganisms, plants, and animals. Increasing use of engineered and application-specific enzymes, advances in fermentation and enzyme engineering technologies, and growing adoption of enzyme-based solutions in emerging applications such as wastewater treatment are expected to create further opportunities for market participants.

By industrial enzyme application, food & beverages is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Food & beverages is expected to remain the leading application for industrial enzymes, supported by their widespread use in bakery, dairy, brewing, starch processing, and other food manufacturing processes. Increasing demand for improved processing efficiency, product consistency, yield, and quality continues to support the extensive use of enzymes across the food & beverage industry.

By product type, industrial enzymes are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Industrial enzymes are expected to maintain their dominant position due to their broad application across food & beverages, animal feed, detergents, biofuels, textiles, pulp & paper, and wastewater treatment. Their established use in large-scale industrial processes and ability to improve process efficiency, productivity, and resource utilization support their continued market presence.

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By region, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region will account for the second-largest share of the enzymes market during the forecast period. Growth in the Asia Pacific market is supported by expanding food & beverage processing, animal feed production, biofuel manufacturing, and industrial biotechnology activities. Rising industrialization, increasing adoption of advanced processing technologies, and growing demand for efficient and sustainable production solutions are contributing to enzyme consumption across the region. China, India, Japan, and other emerging economies are expected to provide significant opportunities as manufacturers increasingly adopt enzymes to improve productivity, product quality, and resource efficiency.

Top Companies in the Enzymes Market

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), dsm-firmenich (Switzerland), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Novonesis Group (Denmark), and Kerry Group plc (Ireland), among others.

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Investment and Funding Context

Alltech is a global animal nutrition and biosolutions company with a portfolio spanning animal nutrition, health, and biological solutions for soil and plants. The company has raised an undisclosed amount in funding, with its latest reported funding round being a grant (prize money) in January 2025 from the US Department of Agriculture. Alltech's investment and innovation activities support the development and commercialization of biological and enzyme-based solutions for animal nutrition and sustainable agriculture.

Revenue Shift Context

The global enzymes market is shifting toward higher-performance, application-specific, and sustainable enzyme solutions, supported by growing demand across food & beverages, animal feed, biofuels, detergents, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications. Market spending is estimated to increase from USD 16.15 billion in 2026 to USD 23.74 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.0%. This shift reflects increasing adoption of enzymes that improve process efficiency, product quality, yield, and resource utilization, while supporting lower energy and chemical consumption.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key players are pursuing acquisitions to strengthen their enzyme portfolios, expand customer reach, and enhance their positions across high-growth applications. In February 2025, Novonesis Group agreed to acquire dsm-firmenich's share of the Feed Enzyme Alliance for EUR 1.5 billion (USD 1.69 billion) in cash. The transaction enabled Novonesis to take over the Alliance's sales and distribution activities, integrate them with its existing enzyme innovation and production capabilities, and strengthen its position across the animal biosolutions value chain.

In December 2023, Kerry Group announced an agreement to acquire the global lactase enzymes business of Chr. Hansen and Novozymes, referred to here as Novonesis Group, for EUR 150 million (USD 162.3 million). The acquisition added the NOLA lactase portfolio to Kerry's biotechnology capabilities and strengthened its position in enzyme solutions for lactose-free and sugar-reduced dairy products. The business had approximately EUR 40 million in attributable revenue in 2022 and sales across more than 50 countries.

ENZYMES MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Feb-25 Acquisition Novonesis Group (Denmark) dsm-firmenich (Switzerland) Novonesis Group agreed to acquire dsm-firmenich's share of the Feed Enzyme Alliance for EUR 1.5 billion (USD 1.69 billion), taking over its sales and distribution activities and strengthening its integrated feed enzyme business. Dec-23 Acquisition Kerry Group plc (Ireland) Novonesis Group (Denmark) Kerry agreed to acquire the global lactase enzymes business for EUR 150 million (USD 162.3 million), adding NOLA lactase technology and strengthening its enzyme solutions for lactose-free and sugar-reduced dairy products.

Company Revenue Share Details

The enzymes market is moderately fragmented, with leading companies including BASF SE (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), dsm-firmenich (Switzerland), Novozymes Group (Denmark), and Kerry Group plc (Ireland). Together, these top five companies are estimated to account for approximately 46% of the market. They compete by offering broad product portfolios, advanced enzymes, extensive global distribution networks, strong regulatory capabilities, and tailored solutions for industrial and specialized needs.

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Food Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases, & Nucleases), Application (Food & Beverages), Source (Microorganisms, Animals, & Plants), Formulation, Functional Role, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Industrial Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases, and Nucleases), Application (Food & Beverages, Bioethanol, Feed, Detergents, Wastewater, Soil, and Oil Treatment), Source, Formulation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

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