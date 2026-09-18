Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) ("Agereh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today a strategic transition of its executive leadership team designed to accelerate its next phase of product innovation and market growth, effective immediately.

Michael Plotnikoff, a current member of the company's Board of Directors, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Concurrently, Kenneth Brizel, the company's current CEO, will transition into the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), moving full-time to oversee the company's core technology roadmap and product engineering.

"Leading Agereh as CEO has been the privilege of a lifetime, but my true passion has always been the technology," said Ken Brizel. "With Michael Plotnikoff taking the helm of our commercial and organizational strategy, areas where he has immense expertise, I can dive fully back into building the products that define our industry. I have worked closely with Mike on the Board and am confident he is the right leader to take us forward."

Michael Plotnikoff joins the executive suite with more than 30 years of experience in technology industries. Prior to serving on the Board at Agereh, Mr. Plotnikoff had extensive experience in the Tech & Telecom Industries including founder and previous Chief Executive Officer of Lite Access Technologies Inc. He has held many key industry positions, from President and CEO of private and public companies, Systems Engineer with Northern Telecom to Director of Technical Sales at both BCTel/TELUS & Sprint Canada. His accomplishments range from Capital Market involvement, engineering & design, technical sales to leading and coaching project managers, technical sales engineers, and front-line sales personnel.

"I am incredibly honored to step into the CEO role at such a pivotal time for the company," said Mr. Plotnikoff. "Through my time on the Board, I have developed a deep admiration for our team, our culture, and the massive market opportunity ahead of us. Partnering with Ken Brizel in his new capacity as CTO gives us a powerful competitive advantage. Together, we will focus on expanding our market footprint while continuing to deliver industry-leading product innovation."

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) is a publicly traded Canadian intelligent infrastructure company delivering real-time operational intelligence across airports, logistics networks, and critical infrastructure. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems. All products are patent-pending and made in North America.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AGEREH TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Michael Plotnikoff, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

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