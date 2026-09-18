ONGold Resources Ltd. joins over 20 companies from Michael Gentile's portfolio at the inaugural Forum on October 19, 2026, in Mayfair, London

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - ONGold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ONAU) (OTCQB: ONGRF) (the "Company" or "ONGold") today announced its participation in the inaugural Gentile Mining Investor Forum (the "Forum"), a full-day investor conference in London on Monday, October 19, 2026, at 116 Pall Mall in Mayfair. The program is presented by strategic junior mining investor Michael Gentile in partnership with Amvest Capital Inc. ("Amvest Capital"), and made possible by the generous support of Flagship Sponsors ATB Cormark Capital Markets, Beacon Securities Limited, and STIFEL. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com.

"I created this program to give serious investors direct, in-person access to a select group of companies I've backed with conviction. Each one represents what I believe to be a high-potential opportunity in the mining sector. These are names I have researched deeply, invested in personally, and believe have the potential to deliver meaningful value. Amvest Capital has been an outstanding partner in building a week of events that meets the standards these investors and companies deserve," said Michael Gentile.

The Forum will bring together up to 150 investors, family offices, wealth managers, and sector-focused high-net-worth individuals for a full day of structured one-on-one meetings and dedicated issuer showcases alongside over 20 companies from Gentile's portfolio, including ONGold Resources Ltd. The day opens with a keynote breakfast featuring Michael Gentile, presented by session sponsor Canaccord Genuity, followed by issuer showcases presented by TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, an executive lunch and speaker panel, and an all-day investor lounge and networking reception hosted by session sponsor Investor.Events. Crux Investor serves as the Forum's media sponsor.

"Our team has spent years building relationships with resource investors across North and South America, Europe, and Asia. This program puts that network to work, giving these companies direct access to a global base of qualified investors in a single room," said Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Amvest Capital. "Michael's conviction and hands-on approach to these companies fit perfectly with our firm's philosophy. We are thrilled to once again partner with Michael and his portfolio companies."

Register Now

Investor registration is now open. Investor attendance is free of charge; registrations are reviewed prior to confirmation. Space is limited, and meetings are allocated on a first-confirmed basis. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com.

About ONGold Resources Ltd.

ONGold Resources Ltd. owns significant exploration assets in Northern Ontario and Northern Manitoba, including the district-scale Monument Bay Gold-Tungsten Project, TPK Gold Project, and October Gold Project located near IAMGOLD Corporation's Côté Gold Mine. These projects represent a strategic footprint in one of Canada's most prolific gold-producing regions.

Monument Bay Deposit - Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Open-pit-constrained Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources: 74.39 million tonnes at 0.84 g/t Au containing 2.0 million ounces of gold. [1]

Open-pit-constrained Inferred Mineral Resources: 24.46 million tonnes at 0.62 g/t Au containing 0.49 million ounces of gold. [1]

Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning ("TPK") Gold, Silver & Copper Project, Ontario

A fall 2026 drilling program is planned to follow up priority targets at the TPK Project.

GR-25-011: 19.39 g/t Au over 8.2 m (incl. 308 g/t Au over 0.3 m). [2]

GR-25-012: 3.06% Cu, 60.3 g/t Ag & 1.5 g/t Au over 1.5 m (incl. 11.1% Cu, 218 g/t Ag & 4.45 g/t Au over 0.40 m). [2]

Historical drill hole TPK-10-004 at the Big Dam - Goose Lake Zone returned: 25.90 g/t Au over 13.5 m (incl. 46.0 g/t Au over 0.5m, 139.4 g/t Au over 1.7 m). [2]

The information pertaining to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Monument Bay Project was derived from ONGold's news release dated September 14, 2026 titled "ONGold Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monument Bay Gold Project, Manitoba", available on ONGold's website and under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The scientific and technical information relating to the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monument Bay Project is based on information prepared by Souvik Banerjee, P.Geo., of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., an independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The TPK drill results disclosed above were previously reported in ONGold's news releases dated November 4, 2025 and January 19, 2026 and, in the case of historical drill hole TPK-10-004, in a Northern Superior Resources Inc. news release dated February 27, 2018. The results are also described in ONGold's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, dated August 24, 2026, available under ONGold's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The scientific and technical information relating to the TPK Project is based on information previously reviewed and approved by Paul Dunbar, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of ONGold, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Paul Dunbar is not independent of the Company.

About Michael Gentile

Michael Gentile is widely recognized as a leading strategic investor in the junior mining sector. He began his investing career in 2002 at Formula Growth Limited, where he spent 17 years, and from 2012 to 2018 co-managed one of Canada's largest market-neutral hedge funds alongside his partner, Charles Haggar. In 2022 he co-founded Bastion Asset Management, a Montreal-based investment firm that manages more than CAD $900 million in small and mid-cap equities across the United States and Canada. Since 2018 he has applied a disciplined, portfolio-based approach to junior mining, and today holds top shareholder positions in 35 companies in the sector and serves on six boards.

About Amvest Capital

Amvest Capital is a New York-based investment bank and funds management firm focused solely on natural resources. The firm partners with companies and management teams to develop and finance high-quality natural resource assets worldwide, combining disciplined capital allocation with strategic advisory expertise to advance responsible and sustainable resource development. As part of its business, Amvest Capital conducts investor roadshows across North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond for NYSE, TSX, TSX-V, ASX, and LSE-listed clients, with deep relationships across the institutional investor community in global markets. Learn more at amvestcapital.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (together, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expected participation in the Gentile Mining Investor Forum, the timing and nature of the Forum and its program, the timing, implementation and scope of the Company's planned fall 2026 drilling program at the TPK Gold Project, the targets and objectives of that program, statements regarding the potential of the Company and the other participating issuers to deliver value, and the potential of the Company's mineral projects. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the Forum proceeding as currently planned, the Company's ability to participate in the Forum, the availability of financing, personnel, contractors and equipment, the receipt and maintenance of necessary permits and approvals, prevailing commodity prices, and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to changes to or cancellation of the Forum, the Company's inability to participate as planned, exploration and drilling, geological interpretation, commodity-price volatility, financing, access, permitting and environmental matters, contractor and equipment availability, and regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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