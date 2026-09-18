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BR

WKN: A2QDRA | ISIN: CA08949R1073 | Ticker-Symbol: 3H8B
Berlin
30.12.25 | 13:40
0,164 Euro
+3,80 % +0,006
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1-Jahres-Chart
BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
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5-Tage-Chart
BIG RIDGE GOLD
BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP0,164+3,80 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.