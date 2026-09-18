Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Vesari Inc. ("Vesari" or the "Company"), which is developing geothermal-powered hyperscale computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, today announced that it has engaged ARC Group International Limited ("ARC") as its capital markets adviser in connection with a contemplated business combination with a to be identified special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") and a related financing.

Vesari's Platform

Vesari is developing behind-the-meter, co-located geothermal power generation for hyperscale artificial intelligence computing. Vesari's initial development target is a 100 MW enhanced geothermal system ("EGS") campus in the western United States, in which generation is sited at the point of consumption rather than delivered across the transmission network.

Vesari's technology addresses major AI buildout bottleneck by eliminating transmission constraints, reducing exposure to price volatility, eliminating burden on public electricity infrastructure and providing 24/7 carbon-free baseload compute. The intellectual property position comprises twelve United States patent applications filed to date, covering a four-layer closed-loop campus architecture spanning subsurface heat extraction, power conversion and thermal management, compute integration, and a low-earth-orbit optical connectivity layer. Vesari's patent portfolio has been independently valued at $293m as of 30 June 2026.

Vesari plans to bid on and seek to secure the exclusive lease rights to one or more properties in the Great Basin from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to build its first campus.

Science Advisory Board

Vesari is assembling a Science Advisory Board ("SAB") of distinguished scientists with deep expertise across the three technical pillars of its platform: geothermal energy; hyperscale power and heat management; and low-Earth-orbit satellite optical data transmission. Together, these disciplines underpin Vesari's vision of clean, firm and highly efficient, behind-the-meter computing infrastructure for the AI era. Dr. Robert K. Podgorney, a leading U.S. geothermal scientist and EGS Lead at Idaho National Laboratory where he heads the laboratory's EGS research, development, and strategy, joined the SAB on September 8, 2026, alongside geothermal scientist Dr. Joseph N. Moore, whose appointment was announced on July 17, 2026. Dr. Moore is among the world's foremost authorities on the geology and geochemistry of geothermal systems; satellite communications expert Dr. Barry G. Evans, whose appointment was announced on July 28, 2026; and satellite communications researcher Professor Beatriz Soret, whose appointment was announced on August 20, 2026. The SAB is expected to provide insight and inform best practices for the development of Vesari's proprietary, co-located, geothermal-powered data centers.

Ian Hanna, Partner of ARC Group International Limited, said:

"Vesari is led by an executive team with a demonstrated record of building and financing technology companies, and that leadership is matched by technical acumen and a compelling intellectual property portfolio consisting of twelve filed, non-provisional patent applications which enable a unique, efficient, four-layer campus architecture, and a science advisory board of genuinely first-rank geothermal and satellite communications scientists. The timing of Vesari's offering is also opportune: the constraint on artificial intelligence infrastructure today is firm, clean power delivered where the compute sits, and Vesari's behind-the-meter geothermal approach speaks directly to that need. We are delighted to be working alongside the Vesari team, and our objective is straightforward, to help Vesari become a successful, well-financed public company with the balance sheet and capital markets standing required to execute its business plan."

Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Vesari, commented:

"Vesari is addressing the binding constraint on the artificial intelligence build-out, which is firm power delivered at the point of compute, specifically, the co-location of a geothermal power plant with a data center to achieve the efficient and green conversion of electrons into tokens. We are enthusiastic about engaging ARC International Limited as our adviser to help us navigate and secure a public listing for Vesari. Their combined deep experience with SPACs and related financings, coupled with their engineering-first approach, is exactly the investment banking skill set we require. This important next step follows the progress the Vesari team has made on securing its intellectual property and its science advisory bench. We will keep our shareholders informed as this process develops, and we are clear-eyed that a transaction of this nature, while extraordinarily impactful, is subject to numerous uncertainties."

About Vesari Inc.

Vesari Inc. is developing the technology for a fully integrated, behind-the-meter, geothermal-powered hyperscale AI compute campus for 24/7 carbon-free compute. Its patent-pending, protected architecture is designed to improve the efficiency and economics of AI infrastructure, independent of the public grid. For more information, please visit https://vesari.ai/.

About ARC International Limited

ARC Group International Limited is a market leader in capital markets advisory and SPAC transactions having advised over seven billion in transactions (per SPAC Insider). The firm specializes in providing comprehensive capital markets and investment banking services to emerging growth and mid-market companies globally, with a focus on bridging Asia and Western markets. To learn more, please visit https://arc-group.com.

Please note, there can be no certainty that any business combination or any related financing will be agreed or completed, nor as to the terms, timing, valuation or size of any such transaction. The Company will provide further updates as and when appropriate.

No Offer of Securities

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any private placement of securities referred to in this press release would be made only to a limited number of qualified institutional buyers and institutional accredited investors, and any securities so offered would not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" regarding Vesari Inc. and its plans, objectives, expectations and beliefs as to future events, results or performance, including statements regarding a contemplated business combination and related financing, the development of Vesari's geothermal computing campuses, its intellectual property position and its commercial prospects. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the availability of financing on acceptable terms, the outcome of discussions with potential counterparties, geological and drilling risk, permitting and regulatory approvals, grid and equipment supply constraints, the grant and enforceability of pending patent applications, and changes in law or in federal tax incentives. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this press release, except as required by law.

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