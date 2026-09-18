Inaugural Gentile Forum in London on October 19 followed by Roadshow stops in Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Munich through October 23, featuring over 20 companies from Gentile's portfolio

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Strategic junior mining investor Michael Gentile announced today that he will be bringing over 20 of his portfolio companies to Europe this October for a series of investor events in partnership with Amvest Capital Inc. ("Amvest Capital"). The program includes the Gentile Mining Investor Forum, a full-day investor conference in London on Monday, October 19, and the Michael Gentile Mining & Metals European Roadshow, continuing to Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Munich from October 20 through 23. Together, this program gives investors a rare chance to meet management teams from over 20 companies in Gentile's portfolio across five European cities in a single week. The program is made possible by the generous support of Flagship Sponsors ATB Cormark Capital Markets, Beacon Securities Limited, and STIFEL. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com.

This program follows the success of last year's Gentile roadshow in Europe. "I created this program to give serious investors direct, in-person access to a select group of companies I've backed with conviction. Each one represents what I believe to be a high-potential opportunity in the mining sector. These are names I have researched deeply, invested in personally, and believe have the potential to deliver meaningful value. Amvest Capital has been an outstanding partner in building a week of events that meets the standards these investors and companies deserve," said Michael Gentile.

The inaugural Gentile Forum takes place on Monday, October 19 at 116 Pall Mall in Mayfair, London, and will bring together up to 150 investors, family offices, wealth managers, and sector-focused high-net-worth individuals for a full day of structured one-on-one meetings and dedicated issuer showcases featuring over 20 companies from Gentile's portfolio. The day opens with a keynote breakfast featuring Michael Gentile, presented by session sponsor Canaccord Genuity, followed by issuer showcases presented by TSX and TSX Venture Exchange. At midday, an executive lunch features a panel of distinguished industry speakers. Investor.Events is sponsoring the all-day investor lounge as well as the afternoon networking reception. One-on-one and small group meetings between the issuers and investors form the backbone of the day. Crux Investor serves as the Forum's media sponsor. The full list of confirmed participating issuers can be found below.

Following the Forum in London, the Michael Gentile Mining & Metals European Roadshow grants institutional investors, family offices, and wealth management firms the same curated access to issuers across four of Europe's leading financial centers: Paris (October 20), Frankfurt (October 21), Zurich (October 22), and Munich (October 23). At each stop, six companies from Gentile's portfolio take part in a full day of structured one-on-one investor meetings and a hosted lunch presentation, giving attendees direct, in-person access to management teams across the continent. Issuers presenting in each city stop include Astra Exploration Inc., Big Ridge Gold Corp., Cascadia Minerals Ltd., Maple Gold Mines Ltd., McFarlane Lake Mining Limited, and Silver Crown Royalties Inc.

"Our team has spent years building relationships with resource investors across North and South America, Europe, and Asia. This program puts that network to work, giving these companies direct access to a global base of qualified investors in a single room," said Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Amvest Capital. "Michael's conviction and hands-on approach to these companies fit perfectly with our firm's philosophy. We are thrilled to once again partner with Michael and his portfolio companies."

Altogether, the Forum and Roadshow currently bring 21 confirmed companies from Gentile's portfolio in front of investors across five European cities over five days, with additional issuers still being confirmed. The full list of participating issuers follows below.

Register Now

Investor registration is now open for events in all five cities. Investor attendance is free of charge; registrations are reviewed prior to confirmation. Space is limited, and meetings are allocated on a first-confirmed basis. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com.

Participating Companies

Six companies are participating in the full five-city Roadshow, presenting in London, Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Munich:

Astra Exploration Inc. : Gold, Silver and Copper Explorer in Argentina and Chile

Big Ridge Gold Corp. : Gold and Copper Developer and Explorer in Newfoundland

Cascadia Minerals Ltd. : Copper and Gold Developer and Explorer in Yukon

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. : Gold Explorer in Quebec

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited : Gold Developer and Explorer in Ontario

Silver Crown Royalties Inc: Silver Royalty and Streaming Company Across North and South America

Additional companies participating in the London Forum:

Cambria Gold Mines Inc. : Gold Developer in British Columbia and Washington State

Canterra Minerals Corporation : Copper, Gold, Zinc and Critical Minerals Explorer in Newfoundland and Labrador

Capitan Silver Corp. : Silver Explorer in Durango, Mexico

Errington Metals Corp. : Critical and Precious Metals Developer and Explorer in Ontario

Galleon Gold Corp. : Gold Developer in Ontario

Group Eleven Resources Corp. : Zinc, Lead, Silver and Copper Explorer in Ireland

Leviathan Metals Corp. : Copper and Base Metals Explorer in Botswana and Bosnia

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. : Precious and Critical Minerals Explorer in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Argentina

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. : Copper and Gold Developer in British Columbia

OnGold Resources Ltd. : Gold and Tungsten Explorer in Ontario and Manitoba

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. : Gold Explorer in Quebec

Roscan Gold Corporation : Gold Developer in Mali

Roxmore Resources Inc. : Gold Developer in Nevada

Solstice Gold Corp. : Gold Developer in Ontario

Valkea Resources Corp.: Copper, Gold and Nickel Explorer in Northern Finland

About Michael Gentile

Michael Gentile is widely recognized as a leading strategic investor in the junior mining sector. He began his investing career in 2002 at Formula Growth Limited, where he spent 17 years, and from 2012 to 2018 co-managed one of Canada's largest market-neutral hedge funds alongside his partner, Charles Haggar. In 2022 he co-founded Bastion Asset Management, a Montreal-based investment firm that manages more than CAD $900 million in small and mid-cap equities across the United States and Canada. Since 2018 he has applied a disciplined, portfolio-based approach to junior mining, and today holds top shareholder positions in 35 companies in the sector and serves on six boards.

About Amvest Capital

Amvest Capital is a New York-based investment bank and funds management firm focused solely on natural resources. The firm partners with companies and management teams to develop and finance high-quality natural resource assets worldwide, combining disciplined capital allocation with strategic advisory expertise to advance responsible and sustainable resource development. As part of its business, Amvest Capital conducts investor roadshows across North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond for NYSE, TSX, TSX-V, ASX, and LSE-listed clients, with deep relationships across the institutional investor community in global markets. Learn more at amvestcapital.com.

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Disclaimer

Presenting Entity Disclosure: The Michael Gentile Mining & Metals European Roadshow, including the Gentile Mining Investor Forum, is presented by Amvest Capital Inc., a part of Amvest Capital Group Holdings. Amvest Capital Inc. is a separate and distinct entity from Amvest Capital Securities LLC. Amvest Capital Securities LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Amvest Capital Inc. does not engage in broker-dealer activities.

Events and Opinions: As part of its business, Amvest Capital may assist companies in producing events. These events are for informational purposes only. Any opinions expressed are solely those of the speaker(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Amvest Capital or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements: This communication may include forward-looking statements, including statements about event dates, venues, attendance, and participating companies. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking and based on current expectations, assumptions, and market conditions. Actual results could differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Do not place undue reliance on these statements. Except as required by law, Amvest Capital does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

Risk Disclosure: Investing in mining and exploration companies is speculative and may result in the loss of all or a substantial portion of invested capital. Principal risks include commodity price volatility, uncertainty in resource and reserve estimates, operational and permitting challenges, geopolitical and jurisdictional risk, and limited trading liquidity, particularly for early-stage issuers.

Securities Disclaimer: This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy interests in any participating company or related entity, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable law.

Legal, Accounting, and Tax Disclaimer: No statements made in this communication should be interpreted as legal, accounting, or tax advice. Consult your own advisors for guidance.

Regulatory Disclosure: Securities offered through Amvest Capital Securities LLC (Member FINRA, SIPC). Amvest Capital Group Holdings is the direct parent of Amvest Capital Securities LLC. Check the background of this firm on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

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