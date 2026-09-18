What does the uptake of rooftop solar PV look like in Africa? Africa has the highest average annual global horizontal irradiation (GHI) of any continent, yet it has the lowest uptake of rooftop solar PV. Solar PV has been the lowest-cost electricity generation technology for nearly a decade, and this has resulted in the fast uptake of this benign technology worldwide. A continent-wide rooftop mapping study estimated that existing rooftop solar installations in Africa represent less than 1% of the continent's potential, with rooftop PV deployment being primarily driven by local electricity demand, ...

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