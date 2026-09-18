Italian inverter manufacturer Enertronica Santerno is set to resume production after Italian renewable energy developer LEA Renergy acquired its assets at auction for approximately €6 million ($6.8 million). The company's manufacturing operations are based in Castel Guelfo, near Bologna, in northern Italy. Santerno traces its roots back more than half a century in Italian power electronics and built an international business spanning industrial automation and photovoltaic inverters. Enertronica acquired a controlling stake in the company in 2016 and later integrated it as Enertronica Santerno. ...

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