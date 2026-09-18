Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Linjemontage i Grästorp Aktiebolag, company registration number 556464-7575, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Linjemontage i Grästorp Aktiebolag applies for admission to trading of its ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the ordinary shares are met, first day of trading is expected to September 25, 2026.

As per today's date the company has a total of 51,229,500 shares.

Short Name: LMGAB ISIN Code: SE0030361XXX Order book id: 538897 Maximum number of ordinary shares to be listed: 51,229,500 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Mid Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 50 Industrials Supersector code: 5010 Construction and Materials

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from September 25, 2026, up and including September 28, 2026, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 61 and 63 in the prospectus.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.