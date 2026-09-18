August produced a sharp divide in irradiance conditions across North America, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Global horizontal irradiance (GHI) fell across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes but rose across the north-west coast and south-central United States and Mexico. Near Dallas, the lack of rain allowed modeled soiling loss to climb towards 2% by the end of the month. Hurricane Lala brought extreme rain to Hawaii, although monthly GHI there was only 4% below normal. Across much of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, GHI was as much as 1715% below average. Chicago recorded a 17% ...

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