China Energy Engineering Corp. has launched a 15 GW solar module procurement program for 2026, in one of the largest centralized tenders announced by a Chinese state-owned enterprise this year. The procurement covers self-invested and engineering, procurement and construction projects, with separate lots for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), heterojunction (HJT), and back-contact (BC) modules. TOPCon is expected to account for the largest share, but the dedicated HJT and BC lots will give both technologies access to a major utility-scale procurement platform. The tender could provide an ...

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