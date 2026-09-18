Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue 2026 Held in Changzhou

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 17, Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue 2026 was held at the China-Germany (Changzhou) Innovation Industrial Park. Centered on the theme "Promoting Energy Transition for Shared Green Development," the event explored new opportunities in the energy transition and green development, as well as new pathways for China-Germany industrial cooperation.

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Changzhou has long regarded Germany as an important partner for international cooperation. The city currently has seven sister-city partnerships with German cities, accounting for about one-third of Jiangsu Province's total. Nearly 300 German-funded companies have established operations in Changzhou, while Changzhou-based companies have invested in 66 projects in Germany. In recent years, cooperation between Changzhou and Germany has continued to expand across industries, R&D and talent development.

German companies continue to deepen their presence in Changzhou, reflecting their confidence in long-term development in China. According to the latest survey, 61 percent of German companies plan to increase their investment in China over the next two years. At the same time, German companies are further localizing their operations and integrating into China's business and innovation ecosystem, creating new opportunities for cooperation between companies from the two countries.

Green transformation has become an important area of China-Germany economic and trade cooperation. In 2025, Chinese companies launched 228 investment projects in Germany, with investments related to green transformation and the circular economy accounting for more than one-third of the total. During the event, eight China-Germany cooperation projects were unveiled, while the Changzhou German Enterprise Incubation Service Platform was officially launched to provide professional support for more German SMEs seeking to establish operations, commercialize technologies and expand their markets in China.

A highlight of this year's Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue was the debut of "AHK Innovation Night." The energy-focused session covered emerging fields including energy transition, industrial energy efficiency, zero-carbon energy supply and smart energy storage. Through project pitches and technology exchanges, it facilitated connections between innovative resources from China and Germany. Looking ahead, Changzhou will continue to leverage the Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue platform to promote green technology innovation, strengthen industrial and supply-chain cooperation, facilitate the implementation of more joint projects, and further deepen local cooperation between China and Germany.

Contact person: Ms. Shen, Tel: 86-10-63074558