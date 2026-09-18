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PR Newswire
18.09.2026 13:48 Uhr
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Omio expands premium overnight travel options with Twiliner

Travellers can now book Twiliner, Europe's first night bus with lie-flat seats, via Omio on selected European routes

BERLIN, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the leading global multimodal travel booking platform, has added Twiliner to its platform, giving travellers access to a new premium overnight bus experience across Europe.

Twiliner is designed for travellers who want to make better use of the night: boarding in the city centre in the evening, sleeping through the journey, and waking up in a new city the next morning. With fully lie-flat seats, bedding, onboard Wi-Fi and thoughtful amenities, the service brings a comfort-led alternative to overnight travel for customers looking to avoid airport stress, reduce overnight hotel needs, or travel on routes where convenient night-train options may be limited.

The partnership expands the range of overnight and multimodal travel options available through Omio, making it easier for customers to compare and book premium night bus journeys alongside other transport options in one place.

At launch on Omio, travellers can book Twiliner services on two European routes:

  • Amsterdam - Rotterdam - Brussels - Luxembourg - Basel - Zurich
  • Barcelona - Girona - Bern - Zurich

Twiliner currently operates almost daily departures on its two routes and has announced plans to expand its network in the coming years, aiming to connect around 30 European destinations.

On board, the experience is designed around rest and convenience, with personal space, charging, a reading light, fold-out table, storage, access to a spacious restroom and separate changing room, complimentary coffee and water, luggage allowance, and an onboard snack bar.

Facundo Viguie Aleman, CMO at Omio, said:
"Travellers are looking for more choice in how they move across Europe, especially when it comes to comfortable, low-stress overnight journeys. By adding Twiliner to Omio, we are making it easier for customers to discover and book a premium night bus experience that helps them travel while they sleep and arrive ready for the day ahead."

Luca Bortolani, CEO at Twiliner:
"We built Twiliner on a simple idea: overnight travel across Europe can be comfortable enough that you don't have to choose between resting and getting somewhere. But no single operator can make sustainable travel the obvious choice on its own; it takes an ecosystem of partners working together. Being part of Omio means more travellers discover that option exactly when they're comparing how to get from A to B, and can choose to arrive rested instead of rushed."

The integration reflects Omio's continued focus on expanding high-quality travel supply across modes, borders and operators. With more than 3,000 transport providers across more than 50 countries, Omio helps travellers compare options and find their best way to get from A to B - whether by train, bus, flight or ferry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/omio-expands-premium-overnight-travel-options-with-twiliner-302883207.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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