Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQX: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G0) ("Maple Gold"or the"Company") today announced its participation in the inaugural Gentile Mining Investor Forum, a full-day investor conference in London on Monday, October 19, and the Michael Gentile Mining & Metals European Roadshow, continuing to Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, and Munich from October 20 through 23, 2026. The program is presented by strategic junior mining investor Michael Gentile in partnership with Amvest Capital Inc. ("Amvest Capital") and made possible by the generous support of Flagship Sponsors ATB Cormark Capital Markets, Beacon Securities Limited, and STIFEL. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com.

"I created this program to give serious investors direct, in-person access to a select group of companies I've backed with conviction. Each one represents what I believe to be a high-potential opportunity in the mining sector. These are names I have researched deeply, invested in personally, and believe have the potential to deliver meaningful value. Amvest Capital has been an outstanding partner in building a week of events that meets the standards these investors and companies deserve," said Michael Gentile.

Maple Gold is one of six companies from Gentile's portfolio participating in the full five-city program. The program opens with the Forum on Monday, October 19 at 116 Pall Mall in Mayfair, London, bringing together up to 150 investors, family offices, wealth managers, and sector-focused high-net-worth individuals for a full day of structured one-on-one meetings and dedicated issuer showcases alongside over 20 companies from Gentile's portfolio.

The day opens with a keynote breakfast featuring Michael Gentile, presented by session sponsor Canaccord Genuity, followed by issuer showcases presented by TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, an executive lunch and speaker panel, and an all-day investor lounge and networking reception hosted by session sponsor Investor.Events. Crux Investor serves as the Forum's media sponsor.

The Roadshow then continues to Paris (October 20), Frankfurt (October 21), Zurich (October 22), and Munich (October 23), where Maple Gold will take part in structured one-on-one investor meetings and a hosted lunch presentation in each city, including a keynote by Gentile.

"Our team has spent years building relationships with resource investors across North and South America, Europe, and Asia. This program puts that network to work, giving these companies direct access to a global base of qualified investors in a single room," said Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Amvest Capital. "Michael's conviction and hands-on approach to these companies fit perfectly with our firm's philosophy. We are thrilled to once again partner with Michael and his portfolio companies."

"Michael has been a valued supporter of Maple Gold, and we are pleased to participate alongside him and Amvest Capital in meetings across five key European financial centres. These discussions provide an important opportunity to engage with existing and prospective investors and to share updates on the continued advancement of our flagship Douay/Joutel gold project located in the heart of Québec's prolific Abitibi gold belt," said Kiran Patankar, President & CEO of Maple Gold.

Registration

Investor registration is now open for events in all five cities. Investor attendance is free of charge; registrations are reviewed prior to confirmation. Space is limited, and meetings are allocated on a first-confirmed basis. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 square kilometres of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at the Douay1 and Joutel2 deposits, both with significant expansion potential, as well as the past-producing Eagle and Telbel mines at Joutel that were key parts of the historical Joutel Mining Complex3. The total Douay/Joutel Mineral Resource Estimate now stands at 905,000 oz Au Indicated (19.1 Mt at 1.48 g/t Au) and 4,297,000 oz Au Inferred (130.2 Mt at 1.03 g/t Au)1,2.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-kilometre strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and VMS discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Kiran Patankar"

Kiran Patankar, President & CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, resource expansion and discovery potential across the Company's gold projects, and its intention to pursue such potential, and the Company's exploration work and results from current and future work programs. Although the Company believes that forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, as forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release, please refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and/or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any intention to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 The Douay Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 779,000 oz Au (18.2 Mt at 1.33 g/t Au), and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 3,305,000 oz Au (122.7 Mt at 0.84 g/t Au). See the Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Douay/Joutel Gold Project, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. dated June 11, 2026 (effective date of April 24, 2026).

2 The Joutel Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 126,000 oz Au (0.9 Mt at 4.53 g/t Au), and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 992,000 oz Au (7.5 Mt at 4.11 g/t Au). See the Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Douay/Joutel Gold Project, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. with an effective date of April 24, 2026, and dated June 11, 2026.

3 The Eagle, Telbel and Eagle West Gold Mines at the Joutel Mining Complex were in production from 1974 to 1993 and produced 1.1 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.5 g/t Au (Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's corporate website).

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