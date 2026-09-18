Magna Terra joins over 20 companies from Michael Gentile's portfolio at the inaugural Forum on October 19, 2026, in Mayfair, London

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") today announced its participation in the inaugural Gentile Mining Investor Forum, a full-day investor conference in London on Monday, October 19, 2026, at 116 Pall Mall in Mayfair. The program is presented by strategic junior mining investor Michael Gentile in partnership with Amvest Capital Inc. ("Amvest Capital"), and made possible by the generous support of Flagship Sponsors ATB Cormark Capital Markets, Beacon Securities Limited, and STIFEL. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com.

"I created this program to give serious investors direct, in-person access to a select group of companies I've backed with conviction. Each one represents what I believe to be a high-potential opportunity in the mining sector. These are names I have researched deeply, invested in personally, and believe have the potential to deliver meaningful value. Amvest Capital has been an outstanding partner in building a week of events that meets the standards these investors and companies deserve," said Michael Gentile.

The Forum will bring together up to 150 investors, family offices, wealth managers, and sector-focused high-net-worth individuals for a full day of structured one-on-one meetings and dedicated issuer showcases alongside over 20 companies from Gentile's portfolio, including Magna Terra. The day opens with a keynote breakfast featuring Michael Gentile, presented by session sponsor Canaccord Genuity, followed by issuer showcases presented by TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, an executive lunch and speaker panel, and an all-day investor lounge and networking reception hosted by session sponsor Investor.Events. Crux Investor serves as the Forum's media sponsor.

"Our team has spent years building relationships with resource investors across North and South America, Europe, and Asia. This program puts that network to work, giving these companies direct access to a global base of qualified investors in a single room," said Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Amvest Capital. "Michael's conviction and hands-on approach to these companies fit perfectly with our firm's philosophy. We are thrilled to once again partner with Michael and his portfolio companies."

"We are very pleased to be participating in the upcoming Gentile Mining Investor Forum. With the closing of our recently announced upsized and oversubscribed financing set for this Monday, September 21, we are well funded to continue to advance our priority exploration projects in the premier jurisdictions of Newfoundland and Labrador, and New Brunswick. There will be significant news flow and potential catalysts coming in the weeks and months ahead, from exploration work we have completed this summer as well as from ongoing programs this fall on our focus projects. It will be an ideal forum to present the Magna Terra value proposition to serious investors interested in the mining and metals sector," said Lew Lawrick, President and CEO of Magna Terra.

Register Now

Investor registration is now open. Investor attendance is free of charge; registrations are reviewed prior to confirmation. Space is limited, and meetings are allocated on a first-confirmed basis. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; the recently acquired Prospect Or's Dream Gold Project, and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $10.075 million over a 4-year period, and currently holds an approximate 19% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Lunex Metals Corp (formerly Andean Metals Corp.) for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

About Michael Gentile

Michael Gentile is widely recognized as a leading strategic investor in the junior mining sector. He began his investing career in 2002 at Formula Growth Limited, where he spent 17 years, and from 2012 to 2018 co-managed one of Canada's largest market-neutral hedge funds alongside his partner, Charles Haggar. In 2022 he co-founded Bastion Asset Management, a Montreal-based investment firm that manages more than CAD $900 million in small and mid-cap equities across the United States and Canada. Since 2018 he has applied a disciplined, portfolio-based approach to junior mining, and today holds top shareholder positions in 35 companies in the sector and serves on six boards.

About Amvest Capital

Amvest Capital is a New York-based investment bank and funds management firm focused solely on natural resources. The firm partners with companies and management teams to develop and finance high-quality natural resource assets worldwide, combining disciplined capital allocation with strategic advisory expertise to advance responsible and sustainable resource development. As part of its business, Amvest Capital conducts investor roadshows across North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond for NYSE, TSX, TSX-V, ASX, and LSE-listed clients, with deep relationships across the institutional investor community in global markets. Learn more at amvestcapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with National Instrument 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

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