From ESS News oogle, battery storage developer esVolta, and clean-energy platforms Quintrace and LevelTen Energy have completed a three-month pilot testing a new commercial structure for storing surplus solar power. The project released stored power, along with hourly-verified renewable energy credits, during hours when Google's electricity demand outpaced its renewable supply. Google sponsored the pilot to test whether battery storage can be used to "time-shift" renewable electricity and its associated environmental attributes. The project shifted a combined 9.2 GWh of solar-charged electricity ...

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