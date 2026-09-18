Innovation results from people combining expertise, questioning assumptions and learning across professional and organisational boundaries. It cannot reach its potential when seniority determines whose knowledge carries weight, concerns remain unspoken, or teams fail to develop collective intelligence. This premise shaped "Diversity in PV: Embedding Inclusion by Design - The Leadership Behaviours Driving Innovation, High-Performing Research & Industry Teams," delivered by Women in Solar+ Europe (WiSEu) and Solar+ Leaders at EU PVSEC 2026. Research and industry participants used a fictional but ...

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