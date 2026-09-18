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PR Newswire
18.09.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Carestream Healthcare International Launches STARVIEW Digital Radiography System

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carestream Healthcare International announces the launch of the CARESTREAM STARVIEW Digital Radiography System, a focused, floor-mounted DR room designed for routine radiographic imaging.

Healthcare facilities modernize radiography for different reasons, from introducing a first DR room and replacing film-based, CR or aging DR systems to improving digital workflows and adding routine-imaging capacity. STARVIEW provides a practical solution for these different projects.

Built around the value pillars Fully Digital, Easy to Adopt and Built to Grow, STARVIEW combines digital image acquisition, practical room operation and configuration flexibility. The system supports patient and examination management, digital image acquisition, image review and output across connected or standalone workflow environments.

STARVIEW includes a wireless 43 × 43 cm detector with charging in the detector tray, an 8-inch tube-head touchscreen, table detector-tray auto-tracking, detector-locking features and three generator configurations for different electrical-infrastructure requirements. One detector is included in the standard configuration, with an optional second detector available to support different room workflows.

"Healthcare facilities have different digital-radiography requirements depending on their workflow, infrastructure and stage of modernization," said Felix Zhang, Senior Product Line Manager, Carestream Healthcare International. "STARVIEW provides a focused solution for routine imaging, giving customers a practical way to introduce, replace or expand digital-radiography capacity with configurations aligned to their current needs."

Please note: STARVIEW may not be available in all countries. Product configurations and options may vary by market. For more information about STARVIEW and its availability in your market, please contact your local Carestream representative.

To learn more about STARVIEW, please visit https://www.carestreamhealthcare.com/global/en/medical/starview.

AboutCarestreamHealthcare International.

Carestream Healthcare International draws on a century-old imaging heritage to empower healthcare providers worldwide. We deliver advanced X-ray systems, DR solutions, medical imaging films, intraoperative C-arm imaging, AI-enabled innovations, and full-lifecycle services. As a member of Midea Group, we combine global imaging expertise with Midea's intelligent manufacturing and technology ecosystem to deliver high-quality, efficient, and accessible medical imaging solutions.

For more information about the company's broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please contact your Carestream representative or visit www.carestreamhealthcare.com.

Carestream Healthcare International
Website: www.carestreamhealthcare.com
Email: contact@carestreamhealthcare.com
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/carestream-healthcare-international/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carestream-healthcare-international-launches-starview-digital-radiography-system-302881949.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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