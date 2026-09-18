Clicks Technology Ltd: Clicks Communicator Gets Upgraded Specs and Expanded Ecosystem

Communication-focused Android smartphone moves to 12GB of RAM, a larger battery and Android 17, alongside new accessories, Clicks Care extended coverage and Clicks Mobile eSIM plans. Launch pricing ends September 30; shipments to begin in December.





LONDON, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clicks Technology today confirmed final details for Clicks Communicator and debuted new accessories and services that enhance the purpose-built communication experience: MNML case and Prism screen protector from dbrand, Communicator Ring bumper case, Clicks Care extended coverage, and voice and data plans through Clicks Mobile.

Enhanced features confirmed today exceed what Clicks announced when it introduced Communicator earlier this year, including an increase to 12GB of RAM, a 4,350mAh battery rated to more than 800 charge cycles and Android 17 out of the box.

Communicator will begin shipping to customers in December. Beginning September 18, reservation holders will be invited to configure their order, including color, keyboard layout, Charging Covers and accessories. The special launch price of USD $499 remains available through September 30, after which the MSRP for Clicks Communicator will be USD $649.

"With upgraded capabilities, new accessories from dbrand, Clicks Care replacement coverage and wireless plans, Clicks Communicator is even more equipped to help users communicate with confidence on the go," said Jeff Gadway, Clicks CMO and co-founder. "At a time when more is fighting for our attention, the idea of a new kind of phone that's purpose-built to respect your time is resonating with users. Today's announcements strengthen that promise by building on the context, input and control of Communicator with the start of an accessory and services ecosystem."

New Accessories Add Protection and Personality

Clicks has partnered with dbrand to bring two accessories to Communicator: MNML, a minimalist case, and Prism, a self-aligning glass screen protector.





MNML is dbrand's new minimalist case line, launched earlier this month across flagship Apple, Samsung, and Google hardware. It's thin, tough, and built specifically around the Communicator: the Prompt Key, Signal Light, and Kill Switch stay clear and usable, the front lip protects the display without crowding the keyboard, and magnets in the back keep Qi2 charging and accessories aligned. MNML will be offered in three colorways matched to the Communicator range.

"Clicks made a phone that knows exactly what it is, and the response to it has been remarkable to watch," said Adam Ijaz, CEO, dbrand. "dbrand's MNML range comes from the same place: figure out what matters, build that, then leave the rest out."





Also available from dbrand is the Prism screen protector for Clicks Communicator. Prism is dbrand's screen protector solution that removes the guesswork from installing a screen protector. A self-aligning installer tray built specifically around Communicator holds the glass in position and lays it down straight, while the statically-charged peel layer removes dust during application. Every kit contains two protectors, and the glass is rated 7 on the Mohs scale of mineral hardness.

MNML for Communicator will be available to order for USD $39 and Prism for USD $34.95 alongside device configuration.





Communicator Ring is a minimalist bumper case that gives Clicks Communicator an added layer of protection while complementing its design. Developed by the industrial design team at Clicks, Communicator Ring protects the body, keyboard and display of the phone while preserving the personality of the back Charging Covers and the context offered by the Signal Light. Communicator Ring includes lanyard attachment points for customers wanting to use a cross body strap or wrist loop. The Communicator Ring bumper case is available for USD $49.

Interchangeable Charging Covers designed to complement the three Communicator body colors allow customers to personalize their phone. Charging Covers are equipped with a built-in magnetic array that supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W, and NFC to support contactless payments. Charging Covers are available in two materials, a lightweight polycarbonate (USD $49) as well as genuine saffiano leather options (USD $79).

All accessories are available to order beginning September 18 as customers configure their Clicks Communicator.

Clicks Mobile Introduces Communicator Connectivity

Clicks Mobile brings voice and data plans to Communicator via eSIM, making it easy to activate the phone as a secondary line geared to messaging and communication. Customers choosing to use Communicator as a primary phone can bring over their existing wireless service with support for both physical nano SIM cards and eSIM options. Clicks Mobile plans will be available starting in the US and UK, with eligible customers receiving two months of free voice and data service when they activate their Clicks Communicator.

"The response to Clicks Communicator has been tremendous. In addition to many people eager to use Communicator as their primary device, nearly half of our customers say they intend to use Communicator as a secondary phone focused on communication," said Adrian Li Mow Ching, CEO at Clicks. "Clicks Mobile makes it easy for customers to add voice and data plans to their purpose-built messaging device with the convenience of an eSIM."

Clicks Care Offers Peace of Mind

Clicks Care provides added peace of mind for customers who rely on Communicator to stay connected and productive. Clicks Care provides customers with a new replacement Communicator in the event of accidental damage including drops, spills and cracked screens (subject to a USD $49 deductible). Clicks Care is available in the United States and Canada at a cost of USD $129 for a 2 year term.

Upcoming Milestones

September 18 - Reservation holders are invited to begin configuring their orders including colors, keyboard layout, Charging Covers and accessories

Reservation holders are invited to begin configuring their orders including colors, keyboard layout, Charging Covers and accessories September 30 - Final day to pre-order Communicator at the $499 launch price

Final day to pre-order Communicator at the $499 launch price October 1 - MSRP moves to USD $649.

MSRP moves to USD $649. December - Final certifications

Final certifications December - Communicator shipments begin

Pricing and Availability

Clicks Communicator is available in three colors, Smoke, Clover and Onyx at a launch price of USD $499, paid in full, through September 30. Beginning October 1, Communicator's MSRP will be USD $649.

Order configuration opens on September 18 and shipments begin in December. Clicks Communicator, Charging Covers, accessories, Clicks Care and Clicks Mobile plans are available at clicksphone.com.

Clicks Communicator - Final Confirmed Specifications

Display: 4.03" AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass, 120Hz

4.03" AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass, 120Hz Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8300 (MT8883), 4nm

MediaTek Dimensity 8300 (MT8883), 4nm Memory: 12GB RAM

12GB RAM Storage: 256GB onboard, expandable via microSD up to 2TB

256GB onboard, expandable via microSD up to 2TB Battery & Charging: 4,350mAh lithium-ion, rated for more than 800 charge cycles, USB-C and 15W wireless charging

4,350mAh lithium-ion, rated for more than 800 charge cycles, USB-C and 15W wireless charging Cameras: 50MP main with OIS, 24MP front facing camera

50MP main with OIS, 24MP front facing camera Software: Android 17 with software updates through Android 20 and 5 years of security updates

Android 17 with software updates through Android 20 and 5 years of security updates Keyboard: touch-sensitive keyboard for scrolling, fine cursor control, and navigation, plus backlit keys with ergonomic surfacing

touch-sensitive keyboard for scrolling, fine cursor control, and navigation, plus backlit keys with ergonomic surfacing Signal Light: customizable notification system tied to priority contacts, chats and items

customizable notification system tied to priority contacts, chats and items Prompt Key: hold for speech to text or access Gemini

hold for speech to text or access Gemini Connectivity: Global 5G, 4G LTE, 3G/2G, unlocked; physical SIM and eSIM; Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth 5.4; NFC with Google Pay

Global 5G, 4G LTE, 3G/2G, unlocked; physical SIM and eSIM; Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth 5.4; NFC with Google Pay Other features: 3.5mm headphone jack, configurable Kill Switch, 3 microphones, dual speakers, barometric pressure sensor, video out via USB-C

About Clicks Technology

Clicks Technology Ltd is a mobile company empowering people through purpose-built technology. After launching the Clicks Keyboard Case in 2024, Clicks now has over 200,000 customers in more than 100 countries. Introduced in 2026, Clicks Communicator and Clicks Power Keys enable people to cut through the noise and do more on the go. Founded by a team of creators and technologists with decades of experience at some of the world's most well-known mobile brands, Clicks is passionate about building products to help people take action. For more information on Clicks, visit: clicks.tech.

Contact

Kiyomi Harrington

press@clicks.tech

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