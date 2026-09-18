Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie Canaccord aus jedem Dollar zwei Dollar Wert modelliert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
HT

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
18.09.2026 14:24 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Unveils Innovative Immersive Telepresence Solution That Offers Immersive Experiences and Intelligent Services

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2026, Huawei unveiled a groundbreaking immersive telepresence system during the intelligent collaboration session titled "Embracing a Smarter Future with Boundless Collaboration." The company also showcased its latest advancements and best practices in AI-driven meeting processes. The new system focuses on immersive meeting experiences and an open ecosystem, taking productivity to new heights.

  • Immersive Telepresence: A Revolutionary Conference Experience

The immersive telepresence system has evolved in all dimensions, from visual and auditory experiences to image display. It provides intelligent linkage, convenient interaction, and robust security, comprehensively transforming remote collaboration.

Immersive experience: Our immersive telepresence solution provides a complete upgrade to the audiovisual experience. The new HUAWEI CloudLink Camera 610 AI panoramic fusion camera seamlessly integrates digital panoramic imagery without any distortion or visible seams. Utilizing a multimodal optical flow splicing algorithm, it provides 1:1 lifelike representations of participants. The omnidirectional independent stereo sound pickup system supports AI-based precise noise separation, while the multi-channel stereo speaker system ensures high-fidelity playback and sound localization, as if the person you're talking to is in the room with you. In terms of image quality, the flexible splicing screens of IdeaPresence display vivid and detailed images with 1.07 billion colors, and its modular design allows for flexible adaptation to various spaces. The integration of these technologies creates a genuinely immersive communication experience for remote participants.

Intelligent linkage: The immersive telepresence system integrates functions such as automatic switching between standing and sitting modes and intelligent conference space management, making conferences more efficient and smooth.

Easy interaction: The system seamlessly integrates with previous-generation products for the user's ease. It supports effortless, one-click sharing through flexible switching between HDMI and IdeaShare projection. Intuitive features such as the touch-sensitive microphone and motorized tabletop display make it easy for all participants to start using the system immediately.

Comprehensive security: Audio and video watermarks enable comprehensive recording, facilitating the precise identification and quick tracing of any data leaks.

  • Open Capabilities: Partnering to Develop Robust Industry Applications for OpenHarmony

In terms of ecosystem construction, Huawei Intelligent Collaboration continues to open up platform capabilities, including the UI control SDK, service SDK, and hardware acceleration SDK, covering the AI engine, media processing, whiteboard engine, and audio and video data. This facilitates rapid integration and development for partners.

For digital meetings, Nanjing Southern Telecom Company integrates the meeting system into the office OA system based on the meeting SDK, enabling mobile office. In cloud meeting scenarios, IdeaHub + Mago software-hardware synergy is used to build a dedicated meeting system outside the Chinese mainland, supporting multiple cloud meeting functions, intelligent noise reduction, and acoustic baffle. For smart education, we leveraged the OpenHarmony, open whiteboard and projection SDKs to collaborate with partners such as ULearning and Chaoxing to build smart classrooms powered by OpenHarmony. The classrooms support simplified projection, intelligent whiteboards, in-class quizzes, remote classes, and real-time discussion.

In the future, with AI entering work and collaboration scenarios, Huawei will shift from experience enhancement to service consolidation, translating AI into perceptible and sustainable productivity. Huawei Intelligent Collaboration is dedicated to working with global customers and partners to forge new success stories. Together, let's unlock the potential of intelligent collaboration to generate greater value.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-unveils-innovative-immersive-telepresence-solution-that-offers-immersive-experiences-and-intelligent-services-302883241.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.