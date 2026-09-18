SMX Public Limited: Global Tensions Highlight the Need for Greater Plastic Recycling; the Age of Parity Has Made It Possible

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / The Age of Parity is no longer an abstract economic theory. It is becoming visible in real time.

A September 15 report in The New York Times examining the impact of surging fuel costs offers another reminder of how quickly an energy shock can become an economic shock. Recent fuel-price increases in Syria triggered widespread protests after diesel prices jumped 40 percent, while gasoline and other energy costs also increased sharply.

The circumstances in Syria are particular to that country. The larger economic lesson is not.

When oil becomes more expensive or difficult to obtain, the effects do not stop at the gas pump. They move through transportation, manufacturing, agriculture, packaging, logistics and eventually the price of everyday goods.

Plastic sits directly inside that equation.

Most conventional virgin plastic begins with fossil-fuel feedstocks. Its economics are therefore connected to a global system of oil and gas production, refining, transportation and trade. When that system becomes more expensive or unpredictable, manufacturers can feel the consequences far beyond the energy market.

That is why recycling plastic increasingly needs to be viewed as an economic strategy rather than simply an environmental objective.

SMX calls this shift the Age of Parity: the point at which the economics of recycled plastic begin competing more directly with the economics of virgin plastic.

For years, the conventional argument for recycling focused primarily on waste. Use less. Throw away less. Keep plastic out of landfills and oceans.

Those objectives remain important, but they no longer tell the whole story.

The economic argument may ultimately prove just as powerful.

Every tonne of usable plastic recovered from an existing waste stream represents material that potentially does not have to begin again with newly extracted fossil resources. Recycling creates the possibility of treating material already circulating through an economy as feedstock for the next generation of products.

That can turn waste into domestic inventory.

And in an era of volatile energy prices and disrupted supply chains, inventory matters.

THE NEW ECONOMICS OF PLASTIC

The Age of Parity changes the calculation because virgin plastic does not exist independently of the forces reshaping global energy markets.

Oil volatility and supply disruptions can affect the cost and availability of virgin material. Recycled plastic creates another potential supply source: material already contained in products, packaging and waste streams.

But for recycled plastic to function as a dependable industrial commodity, markets need more than supply. They need proof.

Manufacturers need to know what they are purchasing. Brands need evidence behind recycled-content claims. Regulators need information that can be audited. Buyers need a way to distinguish verified material from unsupported claims.

SMX's molecular marking and digital traceability technology is designed to give physical materials an identity that can remain connected to them through a supply chain. Molecular markers can be linked to digital records containing information about origin, composition and movement.

SMX's Digital Material Passport extends that identity into a digital record designed to travel with the material through its lifecycle. Instead of relying solely on paperwork or claims made at individual points in a supply chain, the passport is intended to connect physical plastic with information about what it is, where it came from and how it has moved through the system.

The company's Plastic Cycle Token (PCT)adds another component. It is designed to represent verified plastic-cycle activity digitally, connecting authenticated physical material with a tokenized record. Together, molecular identification, the Digital Material Passport and PCT are intended to create a bridge between physical recycling and the data needed to document it.

FROM WASTE STREAM TO SUPPLY STREAM

The Age of Parity reframes recycling from the final stop in a product's life to the beginning of another supply cycle.

Packaging, bottles, textiles and consumer products contain material that has already been manufactured. Recovering it does not eliminate the need for virgin plastic or insulate manufacturers from energy costs. It does create another potential source of raw material.

A manufacturer able to incorporate verified recycled material gains another procurement option. A country capable of recovering and reusing its plastic waste gains access to a material resource already within its borders.

The objective is not to declare recycled plastic universally cheaper than virgin plastic. Prices vary by polymer, geography, energy costs, processing requirements and market conditions. The larger change is that recycled plastic can increasingly be evaluated as an industrial input rather than simply an environmental substitute.

THE MATERIAL IS ALREADY HERE

Plastic presents an unusual opportunity because so much potential raw material is already in circulation. The question is whether economies can capture, identify and reuse it.

Technology alone cannot accomplish that. Collection systems, recycling infrastructure, manufacturers, regulators and markets all have roles to play. SMX's role is focused on identity and verification: connecting physical material with a record intended to remain useful as that material moves through successive cycles.

That matters because circularity ultimately depends on knowing what came back.

Plastic that can be recovered, identified, verified and reused is not merely waste diverted from a landfill. It is a resource that does not have to be created from scratch.

That is what the Age of Parity ultimately represents: not the end of virgin plastic or oil, but the emergence of a competing model in which yesterday's products can become tomorrow's raw materials.

In a world being reminded how quickly resource prices can change, throwing that material away is becoming increasingly difficult to justify.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials-including solids, liquids, and gases-allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/global-tensions-highlight-the-need-for-greater-plastic-recycling-1223618