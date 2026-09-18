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WKN: A14TPZ | ISIN: NO0010734338 | Ticker-Symbol: 3MC
Düsseldorf
18.09.26 | 13:05
13,240 Euro
-0,90 % -0,120
Branche
Dienstleistungen
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1-Jahres-Chart
MULTICONSULT ASA Chart 1 Jahr
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MULTICONSULT ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,20013,64014:47
PR Newswire
18.09.2026 14:30 Uhr
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Multiconsult: Correction: Interim report Q2 and H1 2026

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI)
Due to a technical error, the Responsibility Statement from the board of directors and the CEO was not included in the interim report for the second quarter and first half 2026 published on 18 August 2026.

Multiconsult ASA has today published a corrected version of the report, attached. No other changes have been made.

Contacts:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: pal.sverre.jorgensen@multiconsultgroup.com / ir@multiconsult.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/multiconsult/r/correction--interim-report-q2-and-h1-2026,c4397943

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12394/4397943/4277036.pdf

multi-q226-report-v2

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/correction-interim-report-q2-and-h1-2026-302883244.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.