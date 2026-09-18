Multiconsult: Correction: Interim report Q2 and H1 2026

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult ASA (OSE: MULTI)

Due to a technical error, the Responsibility Statement from the board of directors and the CEO was not included in the interim report for the second quarter and first half 2026 published on 18 August 2026.

Multiconsult ASA has today published a corrected version of the report, attached. No other changes have been made.

Contacts:

Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO

Phone: +47 416 11 161

E-mail: pal.sverre.jorgensen@multiconsultgroup.com / ir@multiconsult.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/multiconsult/r/correction--interim-report-q2-and-h1-2026,c4397943

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12394/4397943/4277036.pdf multi-q226-report-v2

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/correction-interim-report-q2-and-h1-2026-302883244.html