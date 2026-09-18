Nanyang Technological University has unveiled what it calls an artificial leaf - a perovskite device that uses solar energy to produce hydrogen from contaminated seawater via electrolysis. The process simultaneously degrades hydrazine, a highly toxic contaminant found in industrial wastewater. "They designed the anode with a catalyst that breaks down hydrazine into hydrogen and nitrogen. At the same time, the production of corrosive and toxic chlorine compounds from seawater is suppressed," said the research team, led by Lydia Wong. The researchers fabricated the cathode from lead halide-based ...

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