French renewable energy producer TSE has reported results from agronomic monitoring at its agrivoltaic sites, including barley yields of up to 96% of those recorded in a control plot, a 20% reduction in seasonal evapotranspiration, and a 19.6% increase in maize yield under exceptionally hot and dry conditions. TSE deployed an agrivoltaic canopy at a site in Chadeleuf, in the Puy-de-Dôme department of central France. The site was planted with winter forage barley, which was harvested in late June. It is equipped with 18 radiation sensors, 14 weather stations, and 14 probes that measure soil temperature ...

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