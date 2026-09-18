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WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
18.09.26 | 14:29
9,454 Euro
+2,36 % +0,218
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OMX Helsinki 25
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9,5089,51414:48
9,5089,51214:48
ACCESS Newswire
18.09.2026 14:38 Uhr
97 Leser
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Nokia: Fiber in the AI Era: Why Tomorrow's Innovation Depends on Today's Network Decisions

Nokia
by Lori Adams

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Artificial intelligence is quickly moving from novelty to necessity. What began with chatbots and content generation is now expanding into everyday applications: smart homes, immersive entertainment, intelligent collaboration tools, real-time cloud services, and AI-assisted workflows across industries.

As AI becomes more integrated into daily life and business operations, one reality is becoming clear: AI performance is only as strong as the network beneath it.

AI changes what broadband means

For years, broadband conversations focused primarily on download speeds. In the AI era" modern AI use cases depend on several network characteristics at once:

  • Low latency for responsive, real-time interactions
  • High reliability for consistent service quality
  • Symmetrical speeds to support uploads, sharing, collaboration, and cloud processing
  • Scalability to handle rising data volumes and more connected devices

Whether a household is using AI-powered learning tools or a business is running cloud-based automation, the network must keep up without friction. Performance consistency now matters as much as peak speed.

Why fiber is foundational

Fiber broadband is uniquely suited to support AI-driven demand because it combines capacity, stability, and future-ready scalability. It provides the headroom needed for increasingly interactive and data-intensive applications-today and over the long term.

In practical terms, fiber enables:

  • Smoother AI-powered video and collaboration experiences
  • Better performance for cloud-based creation and compute-heavy applications
  • Stronger support for multi-device homes and distributed work environments
  • A durable infrastructure foundation for next-generation services

As AI use accelerates, this distinction becomes more important. Networks that cannot deliver consistent performance risk creating uneven access to AI-enabled opportunities. Recent data shows that those with a fiber connection utilize AI more frequently and for more complex tasks than those with other technology types.

The new digital divide is about capability

The next phase of digital inclusion is not only about being connected, it is about being connected well enough to participate fully in an AI-enabled economy.

If some communities have infrastructure that can support advanced AI experiences while others do not, the gap widens in education, work, healthcare access, entrepreneurship, and overall economic competitiveness.

That is why fiber is more than a technology choice. It is a long-term economic and societal investment.

From buildout to readiness

Over the past several years, public and private investments helped expand broadband availability to the hardest to reach locations. The next challenge is readiness: ensuring networks are built not only for yesterday's internet needs, but for tomorrow's intelligence-driven applications.

This is where industry collaboration matters-across operators, technology partners, policymakers, and ecosystem players-to accelerate deployment, improve resilience, and maximize long-term value from broadband investments.

Looking ahead

AI will continue to reshape how people live, learn, and work. To unlock its full potential, we need infrastructure designed for real-time, high-performance, bidirectional digital experiences.

Fiber is that infrastructure.

The AI era will reward communities and organizations that build with the future in mind. The question is no longer whether we need high-capacity networks-it's whether we are moving fast enough to ensure everyone can benefit from what comes next.

Find more stories and multimedia from Nokia at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Nokia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/nokia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Nokia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/fiber-in-the-ai-era-why-tomorrow%e2%80%99s-innovation-depends-on-today-1223619

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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