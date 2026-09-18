New York Stock Exchange: Warren Buffett Steps Down as Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 18th

Warren Buffett steps down as Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. In a letter to stakeholders, Buffett said that 'Father Time always wins.' Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK) since 1965. The company says Warren Buffett will immediately become chairman emeritus, with his son Howard Buffett replacing him as chairman.

AI platform Harvey announced that it raised $550 million in fresh funding. The round gives Harvey a valuation of $15.5 billion. In a statement, Harvey's co-founders said that the capital will help it support law firms, in-house legal teams, and professional services through the next wave of the AI transformation. Harvey COO Katie Burke will join NYSE Live to discuss the recent debut the company's latest offerings.

Fintech Entrepreneur Bill Harris launches Evergreen.AI. The platform uses personalized financial, retirement, investment and tax strategies. Evergreen.ai can deliver answers in multiple forms, including charts, tables, and side-by-side comparisons. Harris will join NYSE Live to discuss how his new platform's AI differs from other financial advice apps on the market



Opening Bell

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Closing Bell

Citi (NYSE: C) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

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