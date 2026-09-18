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WKN: A0YJQ2 | ISIN: US0846707026 | Ticker-Symbol: BRYN
Tradegate
18.09.26 | 15:52
442,25 Euro
-0,29 % -1,30
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
442,30442,7015:55
442,30442,7015:55
PR Newswire
18.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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New York Stock Exchange: Warren Buffett Steps Down as Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 18th

  • Warren Buffett steps down as Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.
    • In a letter to stakeholders, Buffett said that 'Father Time always wins.'
    • Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK) since 1965.
    • The company says Warren Buffett will immediately become chairman emeritus, with his son Howard Buffett replacing him as chairman.
  • AI platform Harvey announced that it raised $550 million in fresh funding.
    • The round gives Harvey a valuation of $15.5 billion.
    • In a statement, Harvey's co-founders said that the capital will help it support law firms, in-house legal teams, and professional services through the next wave of the AI transformation.
    • Harvey COO Katie Burke will join NYSE Live to discuss the recent debut the company's latest offerings.
  • Fintech Entrepreneur Bill Harris launches Evergreen.AI.
    • The platform uses personalized financial, retirement, investment and tax strategies.
    • Evergreen.ai can deliver answers in multiple forms, including charts, tables, and side-by-side comparisons.
    • Harris will join NYSE Live to discuss how his new platform's AI differs from other financial advice apps on the market

Opening Bell
BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Closing Bell
Citi (NYSE: C) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/warren-buffett-steps-down-as-chairman-of-berkshire-hathaway-nyse-content-update-302883258.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.