BODYWELLE Supports Miami Beach Senior High Through PTSA Sponsorship

The physician-owned Miami Beach practice says the partnership reflects its broader commitment to education, local business growth, and opportunities for the next generation.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / BODYWELLE , a physician-led longevity and functional medicine practice in Miami Beach, is supporting Miami Beach Senior High School as a corporate sponsor of the school's Parent Teacher Student Association for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The sponsorship supports the PTSA's efforts to enhance educational opportunities for students and strengthen connections among the school, families, and the broader Miami Beach community. For BODYWELLE, the partnership also reflects a wider commitment to participating in the local community beyond the care provided at its Alton Road practice.

As a physician-owned business, BODYWELLE has taken part in local events, business organizations, and collaborations that bring together residents, professionals, and independent companies throughout Miami Beach. Supporting the high school community extends that involvement to students and families and creates another point of connection between established local businesses and the next generation.

BODYWELLE connects with Miami Beach through local events and community partnerships.

Supporting Students and the Miami Beach Community

Miami Beach Senior High PTSA works with families, educators, students, and community partners to support school programs and educational opportunities throughout the academic year. Its corporate sponsorship program gives local businesses an opportunity to contribute to those efforts while strengthening relationships between the school and the surrounding community. BODYWELLE's participation is part of that local business support.

For Alonso Martin, MD, founder of BODYWELLE, investing in education also means investing in the people who will eventually shape Miami Beach's professional, civic, and business community. As the founder of an independent, physician-owned medical practice, Martin has firsthand experience with the opportunities and responsibilities that come with creating and operating a local business. That perspective informs BODYWELLE's interest in encouraging young people to pursue education, professional development, and entrepreneurship as they begin considering their own futures, while supporting a broader educational environment in which students can develop their interests, build skills, and consider a range of career paths.

A Broader Commitment to Local Business and Opportunity

The Miami Beach Senior High sponsorship builds on BODYWELLE's ongoing involvement with local businesses and community organizations. BODYWELLE is a member of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce and, in August 2026, served as an official sponsor of the Chamber's 6th Annual Badass Women of the Year event at Jungle Island, supporting an event focused on small-business growth, connection, and opportunity.

The practice has also hosted gatherings for community and business organizations at its Miami Beach location, including an event for the Miami-Dade LGBTQ+ and Allied Chamber of Commerce, and has collaborated with local fitness, wellness, hospitality, and service businesses including JETSET Pilates, Alma Matcha, AVO, Carillon Wellness Resort, and others. BODYWELLE has also used its Alton Road location for wellness events, patient education, and community programming, reflecting its role as both a healthcare provider and an active participant in the local business community.

BODYWELLE collaborates with local businesses and organizations across Miami Beach.

Entrepreneurship as Part of Community Growth

Entrepreneurship is one of the areas BODYWELLE views as important to the continued growth of Miami Beach's local business community. Dr. Martin founded BODYWELLE as an independent medical practice, giving him direct experience with building a physician-owned business and with the responsibilities that extend beyond clinical care, including operations, hiring, partnerships, and community engagement.

For students, entrepreneurship can represent one of many possible paths after high school and college, whether through starting a business, developing a professional practice, or bringing new ideas into an existing organization. BODYWELLE's interest in supporting young entrepreneurship reflects its broader involvement in Miami Beach's local business community and its support for future opportunities for students.

The Miami Beach Senior High sponsorship gives the practice a way to support students earlier in that process, before their career paths are fully defined, while reinforcing the broader connection between education, opportunity, and local business growth.

Investing in the Next Generation

The students attending Miami Beach Senior High today will enter a wide range of fields. Some may pursue medicine, science, education, technology, hospitality, public service, the arts, or business. Others may eventually create companies or professional practices of their own.

BODYWELLE's position is that established local businesses can play a role in helping create the environment in which those possibilities develop. That role does not require directing students toward a particular profession. It can begin by supporting education, remaining engaged with schools, and demonstrating that local businesses are part of the broader community rather than separate from it.

The PTSA sponsorship reflects that approach by connecting BODYWELLE's existing community and business involvement with support for students and families.

BODYWELLE in Miami Beach

BODYWELLE is located at 1060 Alton Road in Miami Beach and was founded by Dr. Alonso Martin . Martin completed his undergraduate work in neuroscience at UCLA, earned his medical degree at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, and trained in a family medicine residency at UC Irvine Medical Center.

The physician-led practice provides personalized care focused on longevity, wellness, metabolic health, aesthetics, and physical function.

Individuals interested in learning more about BODYWELLE can contact the practice .

About BODYWELLE

BODYWELLE is a physician-led longevity and functional medicine practice in Miami Beach, Florida, founded by Alonso Martin, MD. The practice provides longevity diagnostics, hormone and metabolic optimization, regenerative therapies, medically supervised weight management, body contouring, and functional rehabilitation. Treatment plans are developed under physician supervision with an emphasis on measurable physiologic outcomes.

Contact Information:

Dr. Alonso Martin, BODYWELLE

info@alonsomartinmd.com

(305) 877-5084

SOURCE: BODYWELLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bodywelle-supports-miami-beach-senior-high-through-ptsa-sponsorship-1221644