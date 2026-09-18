OneMedNet Corporation: OneMedNet Reports Record Bookings as Faster Fulfillment Begins

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) ("OneMedNet," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), a leading provider of first-party (direct-from-source) regulatory decision-grade, AI-driven Real-World Data (RWD), today announced year-to-date bookings of approximately $16.2 million, a 16X increase versus the same period in 2025. A significant portion of these bookings are expected to be delivered during the remainder of the year.

Approximately 50% of the contracts booked during 2026 are with new customers to OneMedNet, while the existing customer base continues to expand their business with the Company through high rates of reorder and follow-on engagement.

Platform improvements have increased OneMedNet's order-fulfillment speed by approximately 50X, accelerating how quickly the Company can assemble, qualify, and deliver fit-for-purpose multi-modal datasets. This increase in speed allows the Company to take on large orders while providing quick delivery to meet our customers' project schedules.

Life sciences, medical device, and AI organizations continue to use OneMedNet's iRWD Platform for regulatory submissions, foundation-model development, cohort discovery, feasibility studies, and high-value research, which is reflected in our bookings backlog. This builds on our network of more than 2,300 healthcare partner sites and more than 90 million patient journeys and 270 million studies.

Key Highlights

Contracted demand: Approximately $16.2 million in year-to-date bookings, a 16X increase over the same period in 2025.

Approximately $16.2 million in year-to-date bookings, a 16X increase over the same period in 2025. Growth from new and existing customers: Approximately 50% of contracts booked during 2026 are with new customers to OneMedNet, complemented by reorder and expansion activity from existing customers.

Approximately 50% of contracts booked during 2026 are with new customers to OneMedNet, complemented by reorder and expansion activity from existing customers. Faster fulfillment: Order fulfillment is approximately 50X faster, which allows the Company to take on larger orders and deliver faster.



"Our commercial engine is delivering," said Aaron Green, CEO & President. "Bookings are up more than 16X year over year, and we are executing to our contracted delivery schedules. Expanding demand combined with disciplined execution is what builds durable value. The market is shifting decisively towards direct-from-source, regulatory grade Real-World Data, and OneMedNet through our provider network and advanced technology is positioned to deliver it at the speed, scale, and quality that modern healthcare innovation demands."

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the potential of more than 2,300 healthcare sites through its iRWD platform. This is not just data - it is the foundation of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling work for drugmakers, medical device companies, and AI developers. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that support patient care and the next wave of healthcare innovation.

Learn more at www.onemednet.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding demand for our products and services, the composition and durability of our customer base, the speed of order fulfillment, the acceptance of our delivered data sets allowing for the conversion of bookings to revenue, our ability to achieve our operational strategies, our expected growth in the business, and statements generally about our products, plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; the timing of customer acceptance and data delivery; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

Email: michael.wong@onemednet.com