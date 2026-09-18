Silo Pharma, Inc.: Silo Pharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance for SPC-15 PTSD Treatment, Expanding Intellectual Property Portfolio

Allowed claims cover compositions and methods for preventing or mitigating stress-induced behavioral responses

SARASOTA, FLA., Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma (Nasdaq: SILO) ("Silo" or "the Company"), a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems with a wholly owned managed AI agent platform, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a patent application covering its lead asset, SPC-15, a novel intranasal therapeutic targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The invention, titled "Compositions and Methods for the Prevention of Stress-Induced Fear, Depressive-Like and Anxiety-Like Behavior," is also covered by a corresponding patent issued by the Japan Patent Office earlier this year.

Silo's Chief Executive Officer Eric Weisblum commented, "Securing U.S. patent protection for this invention is an important component of our strategy for SPC-15 as we advance the drug's development for PTSD," said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. "The allowed application is directed to both composition and method claims related to our proprietary therapeutic approach to preventing or delaying behavioral responses associated with stress-induced behavioral responses."

A Notice of Allowance indicates that the patent office has completed its examination and determined that the application meets the requirements for patentability and should be granted shortly.

Silo's biopharmaceutical intellectual property portfolio currently holds numerous issued and allowed patents.

About Silo Pharma, Inc.

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutic focus on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company's portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and a preclinical asset targeting Alzheimer's disease. Silo's research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

QwikAgents, Silo Pharma's wholly owned artificial intelligence subsidiary, is a managed AI agent platform that delivers dedicated autonomous agents for research, content generation, scheduling, and workflow automation each running in a persistent environment with proprietary smart-routing across multiple AI models. The subsidiary reflects Silo's strategy to expand into high-growth technology markets while continuing to advance its core biopharmaceutical pipeline. qwikagents.com



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This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words "could", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "continue", "predict", "potential", and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including statements about changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company's technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company's customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company's products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

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