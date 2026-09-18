Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Credo) (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing connectivity at scale through fast, reliable, and energy-efficient system solutions, will showcase its latest optical connectivity technologies and silicon photonics innovations at ECOC 2026, taking place September 21-23 at FYCMA in Málaga, Spain.

Credo Booth Demonstration Highlights (Booth #2056)

1.6T 2xDR4 Fully Retimed Module

Powered by Credo's Cardinal 802 1.6T DSP and Kfir 200G silicon photonics PIC, the solution delivers advanced optical connectivity to support the growing bandwidth demands of AI and cloud infrastructure.

Powered by Credo's Cardinal 802 1.6T DSP and Kfir 200G silicon photonics PIC, the solution delivers advanced optical connectivity to support the growing bandwidth demands of AI and cloud infrastructure. 800G 1.6T ZeroFlap Optics PILOT

High-performance optical interconnect solutions featuring real-time link health monitoring and root-cause diagnostics through the Credo PILOT observability platform, enabling greater visibility and reliability at AI scale.

Presentations

Workshop: Can Fast Narrow Channels Keep Rising Without Limit or Will Slow and Wide Become the Winner?

September 20 at 4:00 p.m., PV-R Multipurpose Room

Credo Speaker: Mohsen Asad, Senior Director of Core Technology

September 20 at 4:00 p.m., PV-R Multipurpose Room Credo Speaker: Mohsen Asad, Senior Director of Core Technology Presentation: Scaling Optical Reliability with Bandwidth Across AI Clusters

September 23 at 2:40 p.m., Market Focus Theatre

Credo Speaker Rajan Pai, Vice President of Optical Solutions

To request a meeting or product demo, please contact sales@credosemi.com.

About Credo

Credo's mission is to transform connectivity at scale through fast, reliable, and energy-efficient system solutions. Our high-speed copper and optical interconnect technologies deliver industry-leading power and performance from chip to cluster to meet the ever-expanding data infrastructure demands of AI.

Our vertically integrated connectivity portfolio is comprised of our flagship purple ZeroFlap (ZF) Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and ZF optical transceivers; optical components including silicon photonics-based photonic integrated circuits (SiPho PICs) and DSPs; OmniConnect AI memory and chip-to-chip interconnect; and retimers for Ethernet and PCIe-supported by our PILOT diagnostic and analytics software platform. Credo innovations enable our customers to connect the systems that connect the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

Credo, the Credo logo and the color purple when associated with AECs are registered trademarks of Credo Technology Group Limited in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kristin Hehir

kristin.hehir@credosemi.com

Investor Contact

Dan O'Neil

dan.oneil@credosemi.com