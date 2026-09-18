Explores Sustaining Defenses Against Recursive Self-Improvement (RSI) Agentic Attacks Such As Automated Scraping, API Stuffing, Inventory Hoarding and More.

As AI-powered agents become increasingly capable of adapting their behavior in real time, many current tactics used by app publishers and developers to defend mobile applications and APIs are becoming less effective or obsolete.

The OWASP Los Angeles chapter will bring cybersecurity and technology professionals together September 23, 2026, for an in-person examination of how organizations can secure their most popular connection to customers their mobile apps against increasingly sophisticated attacks and AI-driven automation.

Sponsored by Approov Limited, the meetup will feature Mark Mazur, Field CTO at Approov, presenting "How to Build Secure Mobile Apps in the Age of AI Agentics and API Attacks." The event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. PDT at 929 Colorado Ave. in Santa Monica, California.

AI agentic threats have raised the stakes for API security

Until recently, automated attacks typically ran on rigid scripts and depended on predictable behavior. AI-agentic attackers introduce a different challenge: the exploit's ability to dynamically adapt their tactics without human oversight as they encounter defenses, and change how they interact with an application or API attack sequence. This autonomous evolution is referred to as a recursive self-improvement (RSI) attack.

These RSI attacks increase an organization's susceptibility to data scraping, credential stuffing, inventory hoarding, and the discovery and exploitation of business logic vulnerabilities.

Moreover, as RSI threats mimic and become more indistinguishable from legitimate users, the effectiveness of behavioral detection defenses is declining.

Mazur said: "The fundamental security question is shifting from simply asking whether traffic looks human to establishing whether the application making the request can be trusted. AI-driven automation is making behavioral defenses increasingly difficult to rely on by themselves. Too many organizations are still relying on tactics that worked against circa 2025 threats."

Mazur will also share defenses such as cryptographic proof of authenticity and application-level trust in defending mobile apps and APIs against sophisticated automated abuse.

He has more than 20 years of experience architecting and scaling enterprise, mobile, web, AI and server software across cybersecurity, fintech, ad-tech, messaging and gaming.

Event Details

This OWASP LA event is intended for cybersecurity professionals, software developers, architects, technology leaders and others invested in securing mobile applications and APIs.

Event: OWASP Los Angeles September In-Person Meetup

Topic: How to Build Secure Mobile Apps in the Age of AI Agentics and API Attacks

Speaker: Mark Mazur, Field CTO, Approov Limited

Sponsor: Approov Limited

Date: Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m. PDT

Location: 929 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica, CA

Registration: Attendees must register in advance by visiting: https://luma.com/ik2qe9ji

Approov Limited provides runtime mobile app and API security for organizations in financial services, healthcare, automotive, retail, gaming and government. Its patented cloud-based attestation service verifies app and device integrity in real time, protects API keys and secrets through just-in-time delivery and instant over-the-air rotation, and blocks bots, tampered apps and man-in-the-middle attacks with deterministic, zero-false-positive enforcement across iOS, Android, HarmonyOS and non-GMS devices. Approov is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with U.K. headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland. More information is available at approov.io.

About OWASP

The Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) is a global nonprofit foundation dedicated to improving software security. OWASP supports a worldwide community of developers, security professionals, researchers and technology leaders through educational resources, tools, standards and local chapter activities focused on application security.

OWASP Los Angeles chapter, one of the largest and most active OWASP chapters, brings together security professionals, developers, students, researchers, and community members interested in application security, API security, AI security, cloud security, and secure software development. We typically host monthly AppSec community events, including in-person meetings, virtual talks, and quarterly hands-on workshops, all FREE to everyone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260918981389/en/

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