Lenovo Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for AI-Powered Sports Event Technology

Lenovo named best-in-class for redefining global sports technology through AI innovation, real-time operations, and intelligent tournament infrastructure.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence transforms the way the world's largest sporting events are planned, operated, and experienced, Lenovo is helping redefine what is possible through an integrated AI-powered technology ecosystem built for global scale. In recognition, Frost & Sullivan has named Lenovo as a 2026 Global Technology Innovation Leader in the AI-powered sports event technology industry. The Best Practices honor reflects Lenovo's exceptional achievements in technological innovation, strategic execution, and customer impact, as well as its ability to deliver intelligent, mission-critical solutions that support every facet of modern sports event operations-from competition analytics and venue management to broadcasting and fan engagement.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Lenovo excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align long-term innovation with evolving market requirements while delivering scalable, enterprise-grade solutions across the global sports ecosystem. "FIFA AI Pro, the game-changing AI-driven analytics platform developed by Lenovo and FIFA, was accessible to all 48 teams competing at FIFA World Cup 2026. By providing unprecedented access for teams to interrogate petabytes of competition data in plain language and receive insights in seconds, the competitive logic of an entire sport begins to change," said Alaa Saayed, VP, Digital Content Services, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on hybrid AI innovation, strategic partnerships, and purpose-built industry solutions, Lenovo has established itself as a trusted technology partner for many of the world's premier sporting organizations. As FIFA's unified technology partner for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the company developed an end-to-end AI ecosystem spanning edge computing, infrastructure, cloud, and intelligent services that enabled seamless tournament operations across multiple countries, venues, and stakeholders. This strategic approach positions Lenovo to extend its sports technology capabilities well beyond a single global event into a broad portfolio of leagues, venues, and governing bodies.

Innovation remains central to Lenovo's approach. Built on the company's Hybrid AI Advantage architecture, its portfolio includes FIFA AI Pro, the Intelligent Command Center, 3D Digital Avatar technology, AI-powered Referee View Stabilizer, and low-latency IPTV solutions. Together, these technologies democratized access to advanced football analytics, enhanced officiating accuracy, synchronized live broadcast operations, and provided organizers with a unified operational view across complex tournament environments. Lenovo's ability to integrate AI from the edge to the cloud delivers the speed, scalability, and reliability required for mission-critical sporting events.

"Lenovo's vision of Smarter Technology for All was on full display throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026. Powering the largest sporting event in human history was a technological feat that Lenovo was uniquely capable of delivering at such massive scale," said Art Hu, Chief Information Officer, Lenovo and Chief Technology & Delivery Officer, Solutions and Services Group. "By supporting FIFA with everything from infrastructure and devices to AI-powered solutions and services, the world witnessed what smarter technology could achieve to enhance the tournament experience for teams, officials, broadcasters, support crews, and ultimately the billions of fans who enjoyed a new standard for live sports."

Lenovo's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By consolidating traditionally siloed venue technologies into a single operational platform, enabling AI-driven decision-making, and supporting more than 600 FIFA operators through an intelligent command environment, the company helps improve operational efficiency, accelerate incident response, and create safer, more connected experiences for organizers, broadcasters, athletes, and billions of fans worldwide. Its proven ability to commercialize tournament-tested innovations further reinforces Lenovo's long-term leadership in the rapidly evolving AI-powered sports event technology market.

Frost & Sullivan commends Lenovo for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first approach are shaping the future of AI-powered sports event technology and demonstrating how intelligent infrastructure can transform the world's largest live events.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Ashley Shreve

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About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of "Smarter Technology for All", Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI - one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI - helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at www.lenovo.com and follow the latest news in our newsroom.

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