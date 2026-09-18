Chronicle to Oversee Audience Discovery for New YouTube Channels Devoted to New Value-Led and Remastered Nostalgic Content Based on Elisabeth Beresford's Best-Selling Books

The purpose-driven, classic British brand "The Wombles" and Chronicle Media are partnering to take the family-friendly franchise dedicated to sustainability, reuse, community and environmental action worldwide through a YouTube channel management partnership.

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The Wombles (Copyright Wombles Operations Ltd 2026)

Created by Elisabeth Beresford in 1968 as an eco-conscious series of children's books featuring furry creatures living beneath London's Wimbledon Common who collect and reuse discarded rubbish, "The Wombles" has evolved into an iconic brand boasting a multi-generational fanbase across the globe. "The Wombles" TV series first debuted on BBC One in 1973 as a stop-motion animated program, while a contemporary version of the show launched on ITV in 1997.

Chronicle will leverage its audience modelling expertise to oversee two new YouTube channels dedicated to "The Wombles", supporting the discovery of the series by the largest potential fanbase. Launching today, "The Wombles'" two channels include The Wombles Classics, featuring remastered episodes of the 1970s and 1990s series, and The Wombles, showcasing all-new purpose-driven animated and live-action content reflecting the brand's core values. The new "Wombles" content showcases creative ways to repurpose everyday objects through arts, crafts, cooking and gardening; as well as outdoor environmental challenges and problem-solving adventures; and gentle, slower-paced content designed for younger children and families seeking mindful moments away from the pace of modern life.

"'The Wombles' has inspired generations of devoted fans with its enduring message of environmental responsibility and service," said Aaron Sisto, Co-Founder and CEO of Chronicle Media. "Its core themes of community, sustainability and reuse continue to hit home, and we're honored to partner with this iconic brand to expand its reach and legacy globally through YouTube, connecting with audiences of all ages across multiple touchpoints."

The global rights of "The Wombles" were recently consolidated into a single ownership structure that is protected throughout the world. As the brand approaches its milestone 60th anniversary, The Wombles Operations appointed The Blair Partnership as its exclusive global representative to develop the property across television, film, audio, publishing, theatre, live events, digital media, gaming, apps, consumer products and third-party licensing.

ABOUT THE WOMBLES

"The Wombles" are fictional characters created by Elisabeth Beresford, first appearing in a series of children's books before becoming a successful television, music and publishing franchise. Known for their focus on reuse, recycling and community spirit, the characters remain one of the UK's best-known family brands.

ABOUT CHRONICLE MEDIA

Chronicle Media uses frontier audience modelling to help media companies, entertainment studios, game developers, IP owners and consumer brands to discover new audiences, test concepts and creative before launch, and grow high-value fan communities grounded in unique audience insights and strategies. Founded in 2025 with backing from Patron, Point72 Ventures, Z Ventures, Sands Capital and other prominent investors, Chronicle is based in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, New York and London. For more information, please visit https://chronicle.ai/.

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Contacts:

Les Eisner

les.eisner@gmail.com