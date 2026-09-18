Logile Named a Leader in Nucleus Research WFPA Matrix

The inaugural Nucleus Research Workforce Planning and Analytics Value Matrix recognizes Logile's connected approach to workforce planning, linking demand, labor requirements, financial planning and execution

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logile, Inc. , a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, today announced it has been positioned in the Leader quadrant of the inaugural 2026 Nucleus Research Workforce Planning and Analytics (WFPA) Technology Value Matrix , which evaluates vendors connecting workforce cost, capacity and skills to business planning.

The recognition comes as finance, HR and operations teams work to connect workforce costs, capacity and skills more closely with business demand, a shift Nucleus Research examined across the market in its report. Nucleus found that forecast accuracy, planning efficiency and the ability to carry approved plans into execution are now central to how organizations evaluate workforce planning technology.

"Being named a Leader in the inaugural Workforce Planning and Analytics Value Matrix validates the direction we set out on when we started rethinking retail labor planning," said Purna Mishra, founder and CEO of Logile. "Retailers have long had to make decisions about forecasting, labor requirements, staffing and budgets across separate systems and processes. We built Logile to connect those decisions around the same view of demand, from forecasting and engineered labor standards through staffing, budgeting, simulation and execution. With enterprise simulation, retailers can also understand the operational and financial impact of change before it reaches the store. That gives them a fundamentally different way to plan labor and continuously optimize the workforce."

Logile's Connected Workforce Platform starts with demand, using AI-driven forecasting to model customer demand at granular intervals. Those forecasts feed Logile's Labor Planning solution, where labor modeling and task-level engineered labor standards translate demand into work content and required hours. Staff planning then converts those requirements into precise staffing needs at 15-minute intervals, while labor budgeting translates demand-driven hours into labor dollars and reconciles bottom-up store requirements against top-down financial targets.

"Logile brings an operationally grounded approach to workforce planning and analytics," said Charlotte Belke, Research Analyst at Nucleus Research. "The platform connects AI-driven demand forecasting and task-level engineered labor standards with staffing requirements, labor budgeting and enterprise-scale scenario modeling. This gives retailers a way to connect workforce requirements with financial targets while carrying approved plans through to execution."

That approach extends into Logile's Enterprise Productivity Simulator , launched this year, which allows retailers to simulate workforce, operational and financial scenarios across hundreds or thousands of stores before changes are implemented. Retailers can evaluate staffing models, labor standards, service levels, operating hours, wage structures and productivity initiatives, with approved outcomes feeding bottom-up enterprise labor budgets. Expanded labor budgeting and workforce financial planning capabilities further connect operational requirements with financial planning through scenario comparison, approval workflows, variance tracking and auditability.

The 2026 Nucleus Research WFPA Value Matrix is available to download now here . To learn more about Logile's Connected Workforce Platform, visit logile.com .

About Logile

Logile helps retailers run great stores with confidence. As a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, Logile cuts through operational chaos with one platform and one plan to keep every shift, shelf and store in sync. A retail AI trailblazer founded in 2005, Logile makes demand-driven operations real and repeatable by unifying forecasting, labor scheduling, task execution, inventory, fresh item management and food safety into a single platform. The result: less waste, labor aligned to real demand, stronger execution and consistently better-performing stores. Learn more at logile.com .

Media Contact

Idea Grove, on behalf of Logile

logile@ideagrove.com

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