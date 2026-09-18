Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker Glyph Recognized as Best Keyboard at Tom's Guide Awards 2026

Recognized as the Best Keyboard, the Epomaker Glyph was honored for its distinctive approach to mechanical keyboard design, bringing together nostalgic aesthetics, modern functionality, and an engaging typing experience.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Tom's Guide, a leading consumer technology publication known for expert reviews, hands-on testing, and trusted recommendations, presented the Epomaker Glyph as the Best Keyboard at its 2026 Awards ceremony on September 17 at Ideal Glass Studios in New York. The recognition highlights the Glyph's distinctive approach to reimagining the traditional typing experience for modern users.

Every Era Has Its Makers

The Glyph began with a simple idea: what if a modern mechanical keyboard could bring back the character and physical expression of a typewriter, while still delivering the flexibility expected from a contemporary keyboard? Rather than treating retro design as a purely visual reference, Epomaker incorporated typewriter-inspired elements directly into the keyboard's structure and interaction. The rounded keycaps, curved body, return lever, and integrated display system were designed to make typing feel more physical, expressive, and engaging.

This approach reflects Epomaker's broader belief in "Every Era Has Its Makers." The name EPOMAKER comes from EPO(ch) + MAKER, representing an era shaped by people who create, customize, and redefine their own experiences. For Epomaker, being a Maker is not simply about rejecting the default. It is about building what comes next. Glyph brings that philosophy into a tangible product by taking inspiration from a familiar object from the past and reinterpreting it for the way people work and create today.

Reimagining the Typewriter Experience for Modern Users

The Glyph carries the typewriter concept into everyday interaction. Its rounded keycaps complement the distinctive form, while a side lever takes on Enter and Backspace, and a rotary knob provides physical control for media and navigation. Dual screens add customizable visual elements and useful information, while a recessed device slot reinterprets the paper slot of a classic typewriter for today's devices. Together with its 75% layout, adjustable typing support, and wrist rest, these details allow the Glyph to retain the character of a typewriter while remaining practical for everyday work and creative use.

This balance also came through in Tom's Guide's hands-on testing. After evaluating nearly 100 keyboards, the reviewer highlighted the Glyph as an unusually engaging keyboard that combines distinctive design with an enjoyable typing experience, and noted that it quickly became a keyboard worth keeping on the desk for everyday use.

Recognition Across Markets, Momentum for What's Next

The Best Keyboard from Tom's Guide adds to a growing list of recent recognition for Epomaker products across international markets. At IFA 2026, the RT98 received the Best of ShowStoppers @ IFA 2026 Gadgety Awards, recognizing its innovative desktop-focused design and expanded functionality. Meanwhile, the RT75 was honored with Gizmodo's Best of IFA 2026 Awards - Best PC Accessory, highlighting its distinctive approach to combining aesthetics and everyday usability.

For Epomaker, each recognition is both a milestone for an individual product and encouragement to keep exploring new ideas with the Maker spirit at the heart of the brand. With continued support from media, creators, and the wider keyboard community, Epomaker looks forward to bringing more distinctive experiences to the next generation of products.

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About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. We are dedicated to creating mechanical keyboards that deliver distinctive sound experiences, thoughtful customization, and exceptional performance for users around the world. Our team is composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

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