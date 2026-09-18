Remergify, Inc.: Wipeboard.io Launches Free "Infinite Game Vision Generator" to Help Teams Build Missions That Outlast Their Goals

Inspired by the ideas in Simon Sinek's The Infinite Game, the free tool turns a few answers into a durable "Just Cause" - and a ready-to-use starter board to act on it

NEWTON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Wipeboard today announced the launch of the Infinite Game Vision Generator ( vision.wipeboard.io ), a free web tool that helps founders, teams, and nonprofits craft a vision built to endure - an affirmative "Just Cause" that gives an organization a direction to keep moving toward, rather than a finish line to reach and forget.

Most vision and mission statements fail in one of two ways: they're too vague to guide anyone, or they're really finite goals in disguise - "be number one," "beat the competitor," "hit the number" - that stop mattering the moment they're achieved. The Infinite Game Vision Generator is designed to solve both problems.

A user answers a few short questions - who the organization serves, what it is ultimately for, and the change it wants to see in the world. In seconds, the tool generates a memorable tagline, a full Just Cause statement, and a "finite-versus-infinite" reframe that turns a competitor a team is tempted to fight into what the framework calls a "Worthy Rival." It then checks the result against five tests for a durable cause, flagging, for example, when a team has baked today's technology into a vision that should outlive it.

The tool is grounded in the framework popularized in Simon Sinek's book The Infinite Game, which argues that business is not a game to be "won" but one to be perpetuated - and that the organizations that endure are those advancing a cause with no finish line.

"I was struck by a bolt of lightning when I was reading Infinite Games," said Stuart Fine, Founder and CEO of Remergify, Wipeboard's parent company. "Many of the ideas that were laid out in this book were how I was feeling about my own business. We are taught that if you want to extract more profit it has to come at the expense of something, usually people. I felt there had to be a better way. As a startup you look at your business and whose around you and think I have to beat these guys, but that isn't the right metric. The best outlook for me is how do I build something that people will want to continue to use and build upon long after I am gone. I couldn't articulate that well until I read this book. Having just finished it, I decided to build this to help people name something worth serving for years - and then actually start working toward it the same afternoon."

That last part is what sets the tool apart from a simple statement generator. Once a user has their vision, they can turn it, in one step, into a ready-made starter board inside Wipeboard, the company's team project platform - with the new Just Cause pinned at the top as the board's north star and the first practical steps already laid out. The vision doesn't end as a slogan on a wall; it becomes the first day of work.

The launch is part of Wipeboard's broader effort to make planning and coordination tools accessible to mission-driven organizations, including a forthcoming low-cost tier of Wipeboard for 501(c)(3) nonprofits.

The Infinite Game Vision Generator is available now, free, with no account required to generate a vision, at vision.wipeboard.io .

About Wipeboard Wipeboard ( wipeboard.io ) is a team project platform that turns shared thinking into working boards, with tailored versions for teams, education, and civic and community organizations. Wipeboard is a product of Remergify.

About Remergify Remergify is a Wyoming corporation and technology holding company that develops and owns a portfolio of software ventures. Founded by Stuart Fine, the company builds practical software that helps individuals and organizations coordinate, verify, and get things done.

Media Contact Stuart Fine CEO stuart@wipeboard.io · vision.wipeboard.io

Editor's note: The Infinite Game Vision Generator is based on the publicly described framework in Simon Sinek's book The Infinite Game*. It is an independent tool and is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Simon Sinek.*

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/wipeboard.io-launches-free-%22infinite-game-vision-generator%22-to-help-teams-1223627