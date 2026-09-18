Ask most PV installers in Germany, and they will say they are broadly satisfied with 2026. Some even describe it as their best year in a long time. At the same time, reports of insolvencies among major solar companies are mounting. Project developer Enerparc and manufacturer RCT Power are only the most prominent German examples. Such news is causing concern, particularly among industry veterans who remember the period from 2012 to 2014. After three consecutive strong years, drastic subsidy cuts championed by then-Federal Environment Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) pushed more than half of Germany's ...

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