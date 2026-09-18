Underfloor Heating Market worth $9.26 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global underfloor heating market is projected to be valued at USD 6.13 billion in 2026 and USD 9.26 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Browse 160 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 230 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Underfloor Heating Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Underfloor Heating Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 6.13 billion

USD 6.13 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 9.26 billion

USD 9.26 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 7.1%

Underfloor Heating Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of the underfloor heating market is accelerated by the expansion of building energy decarbonization and smart thermal regulation across modern construction. This leads to an increase in connected heating circuits and temperature sensors per individual facility. As thermal efficiency requirements increase and heating architectures shift to low-temperature operations, traditional convective radiators and forced-air approaches are being replaced. Building operators and homeowners are adopting advanced technologies such as hydronic heat pump integrations, low-profile dry retrofit panels, and IoT-enabled multi-zone thermostats. This technological transition expands the overall market value. Emerging applications include zero-emission housing, smart home climate automation, commercial office retrofits, and specialized healthcare facilities.

By product type, the hydronic underfloor heating segment is expected to dominate the market between 2026 and 2032.

By offering, the services segment is expected to record a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

By installation type, the new installations segment captured a 72.5% share of the underfloor heating market in 2025.

By application, the residential segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in underfloor heating market from 2026 to 2032.

By region, Europe is expected to record a CAGR of 7.8% in the underfloor heating market during the forecast period.

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The market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient, low-temperature, and uniform indoor thermal solutions across residential, commercial offices, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, and institutional facility applications. The rapid progress in smart thermostats, heat pump integrations, multi-zone distribution manifolds, and real-time IoT climate analytics is creating strong demand for underfloor heating infrastructure capable of supporting low-carbon, automated, and energy-conscious operations. End users are increasingly exploring hydronic piping networks, low-profile electric mat systems, and dry retrofit panel deployments to improve operational energy efficiency, reduce utility expenses, optimize living comfort, and enable zoned temperature regulation. Increasing investments in heating hardware systems such as PEX pipes, heating cables, manifolds, actuators, zone valves, and digital room thermostats are further strengthening demand for advanced underfloor heating solutions worldwide.

Hardware segment to account for the largest share of the underfloor heating market in 2032

By offering, the hardware segment is expected to maintain a dominant market share in 2032 due to sustained demand for core structural components, physical infrastructure, and automated system controls. These physical heating architectures operate across residential housing, commercial complexes, healthcare facilities, logistics hubs, and industrial premises to deliver consistent low-temperature thermal management. Hardware components are deployed for cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) piping networks, electric heating cables, distribution manifolds, actuators, zone valves, and smart thermostats. Their physical installation enables full thermal distribution across diverse flooring materials under strict building energy efficiency mandates.

New installations segment to exhibit the highest CAGR in the underfloor heating market from 2026 to 2032

By installation type, the new installations segment is likely to record the highest growth rate in the underfloor heating market during the forecast period, owing to its critical role in modern residential and commercial building construction. Ground-up architectural projects require specialized infrastructure integration such as direct embedment of hydronic piping in concrete screeds, subfloor thermal insulation layout, manifold placement, and zone wiring before final floor coverings are laid. These procedures form the primary operational framework for new building heating deployments and directly influence overall thermal performance, heating response efficiency, energy consumption, and structural compatibility with central heat pumps.

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Europe to account for the largest share of the underfloor heating market in 2032

By region, Europe is anticipated to maintain a significant position in the underfloor heating industry in 2032, supported by stringent energy efficiency directives, increasing investments in building decarbonization, and rising adoption of heat pump technologies across Germany, the UK, France, the Netherlands, and other key regional markets. The region is witnessing steady development of low-temperature radiant heating infrastructure driven by advancements in smart thermostats, cross-linked PEX piping, distribution manifolds, and thin-profile retrofit heating mats. Growing demand for energy-efficient, uniform thermal comfort in residential housing, commercial offices, healthcare facilities, and renovation projects is further supporting market expansion.

Major companies operating in the underfloor heating companies include Uponor Corporation (Finland), Danfoss (Denmark), REHAU (Switzerland), Resideo Technologies Inc (US), Watts (US), Warmup Plc (UK), MAGNUM Heating Group B.V. (Netherlands), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).

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