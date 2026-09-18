Michelin AIM FZCO: MICHELIN Guide Reveals 2026 MICHELIN Key Selection Across the Middle East, Africa and India

189 hotels across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Morocco, Egypt, South Africa and India receive the MICHELIN Key distinction

9 Hotels Receive the Three MICHELIN Keys

2 Properties Recognised Among the MICHELIN Guide's Four Special Awards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MICHELIN Guide has unveiled its 2026 MICHELIN Key selection, recognising 2,832 hotels worldwide for exceptional stays. Following months of anonymous inspections, the global selection welcomes nearly 470 newly distinguished hotels across 79 destinations, reflecting a hospitality landscape shaped by increasingly immersive, personalised and experiential stays.

Across the Middle East, Africa and India, 189 hotels across 11 destinations have been awarded MICHELIN Keys, bringing together an increasingly diverse hospitality landscape, from landmark city hotels and historic palaces to desert retreats, safari lodges, contemporary resorts and intimate properties shaped by their surroundings.

Of the 189 hotels selected, 130 receive One MICHELIN Key, 50 receive Two MICHELIN Keys and 9 receive the highest distinction of Three MICHELIN Keys.

More than a measure of luxury, the 2026 selection reflects the different ways a hotel can create an exceptional stay: through architecture and design, a distinctive personality, deeply considered service, a strong connection to its setting or an experience that gives travellers a reason to discover a destination.

From Desert Landscapes to Historic Palaces: A Hospitality Landscape Shaped by Place

The 2026 selection reflects a broader evolution in hospitality, with distinctive design, immersive experiences and a stronger sense of place increasingly shaping the way travellers experience a destination.

That diversity is particularly visible across the region.

In Saudi Arabia, 17 hotels receive MICHELIN Keys, including Desert Rock Resort, which receives Three MICHELIN Keys as well as the MICHELIN Guide Architecture & Design Award. Set within the Hijaz Mountains, the property is recognised for its striking integration with the surrounding landscape.

The United Arab Emirates receives 25 MICHELIN Keys, including a Three MICHELIN Keys distinction for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, while Qatar has 11 Key hotels. The wider Gulf selection also includes three Key hotels in Bahrain, 3 in Oman and 2 in Kuwait, alongside 5 hotels in Jordan.

In Morocco, 31 hotels receive MICHELIN Keys, including Three MICHELIN Key properties Kasbah Tamadot and La Mamounia, reflecting the country's distinctive blend of architecture, heritage, landscape and contemporary hospitality. Egypt adds 13 MICHELIN Key hotels to the regional selection, including 2 Two MICHELIN Key properties, further expanding the recognition of the region's diverse hospitality offering.

Further south, South Africa has 32 MICHELIN Key hotels, including 3 Three MICHELIN Key properties. Londolozi Game Reserve also receives the MICHELIN Guide Local Gateway Award, recognising its distinctive connection to its setting and its approach to hospitality.

India has the largest number of MICHELIN Key hotels among the 11 destinations in this regional selection, with 47 properties recognised. Two historic properties, Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad and Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, receive Three MICHELIN Keys, bringing the distinction to 2 of India's most distinctive palace hotels.

Together, the selection demonstrates the breadth of hospitality being recognised by the MICHELIN Guide, where an exceptional stay can take many forms and where individuality, character and a meaningful relationship with place are central to the experience.

Nine Hotels Receive the MICHELIN Guide's Highest Hotel Distinction

Among the 189 hotels recognised across the 11 destinations, 9 receive Three MICHELIN Keys, the MICHELIN Guide's highest hotel distinction.

The 2026 Three MICHELIN Key selection includes:

Desert Rock Resort , Saudi Arabia

, Saudi Arabia Atlantis The Royal, Dubai , United Arab Emirates

, United Arab Emirates Kasbah Tamadot , Morocco

, Morocco La Mamounia , Morocco

, Morocco Royal Malewane , South Africa

, South Africa Delaire Graff Estate , South Africa

, South Africa Londolozi Game Reserve , South Africa

, South Africa Taj Falaknuma Palace , India

, India Taj Lake Palace, India

Together, these properties represent distinctly different interpretations of an extraordinary stay, spanning desert landscapes, safari experiences, historic palaces, destination resorts and landmark urban hospitality.

A Global Selection Reflecting a Changing Hospitality Landscape

The regional selection forms part of the MICHELIN Guide's second global MICHELIN Key selection, which now includes 2,832 Key hotels worldwide, comprising 2,020 One-Key, 657 Two-Key and 155 Three-Key hotels.

Across the global selection, nearly 470 hotels have been newly distinguished, with MICHELIN Keys now spanning 79 destinations. The 2026 selection also sees the distinction introduced for the first time in 10 destinations, further expanding the MICHELIN Guide's presence across the world of hospitality.

For Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide, the continued expansion of the hotel selection reflects a rapidly evolving hospitality sector:

"This second global selection of the MICHELIN Keys reflects the extraordinary momentum driving the hospitality sector once again this year. With 470 newly distinguished establishments, we are witnessing a continuous upscaling of the offering, driven by even more creative and ambitious projects. All around the world, hoteliers are reinventing the stay experience through more immersive, personalized, and experiential concepts.

This capacity for innovation is expressed both in must-visit destinations and in emerging tourist markets. Often driven by visionary independent hotelkeepers, this evolution in concepts is now inspiring the industry as a whole. It is also supported by investments from major international groups, which are helping to accelerate this transformation. The 2026 selection thus celebrates the diversity, vitality, and excellence of an ever-evolving sector, one that continues to push the boundaries of the hospitality experience and invite travelers to discover new destinations."

Two Regional Properties Among the MICHELIN Guide's Four Special Awards

The 2026 MICHELIN Guide selection also includes four Special Awards recognising hotels whose distinctive approaches stood out to MICHELIN Guide inspectors.

Two of the four awards are represented within the Middle East and Africa selection.

The MICHELIN Guide Architecture & Design Award goes to Desert Rock Resort in Umluj, Saudi Arabia, recognised for its striking integration into the landscape of the Hijaz Mountains.

The MICHELIN Guide Local Gateway Award goes to Londolozi Game Reserve in Kruger, South Africa, highlighting a pioneering safari property with a longstanding connection to its landscape and the culture of the region.

The global selection also includes the MICHELIN Guide Wellness Award, presented to Schloss Elmau Luxury Spa Retreat & Cultural Hideaway in Germany, and the MICHELIN Guide Opening of the Year Award, presented to Airelles Palladio Venice in Italy.

Selected Anonymously and Independently by MICHELIN Guide Inspectors

The MICHELIN Key is the hotel distinction awarded by the MICHELIN Guide, equivalent to the MICHELIN Star for restaurants. It highlights the most outstanding hotels within the MICHELIN Guide's hotel selection.

MICHELIN Guide inspectors visit hotels anonymously and independently, assessing each property against five universal criteria:

Excellence in architecture and interior design

Quality and consistency of service

Overall personality and character

Value for the price

A significant contribution to the neighbourhood or setting

One MICHELIN Key: A very special stay.

Two MICHELIN Keys: An exceptional stay.

Three MICHELIN Keys: An extraordinary stay.

The full 2026 MICHELIN Key selection is available across the MICHELIN Guide's digital platforms, where travellers can explore the hotels, discover their MICHELIN Key distinctions and find inspiration for their next stay.

The 2026 MICHELIN Key Selection at a Glance

189 MICHELIN Key hotels across 11 destinations in the Middle East, Africa and India

MICHELIN Key hotels across 11 destinations in the Middle East, Africa and India 130 One MICHELIN Key

One MICHELIN Key 50 Two MICHELIN Keys

Two MICHELIN Keys 9 Three MICHELIN Key

Three MICHELIN Key 2,832 MICHELIN Key hotels worldwide

MICHELIN Key hotels worldwide 2,020 One MICHELIN Key hotels worldwide

One MICHELIN Key hotels worldwide 657 Two MICHELIN Key hotels worldwide

Two MICHELIN Key hotels worldwide 155 Three MICHELIN Keys hotels worldwide

About the MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection

The MICHELIN Guide's hotel selection is based on the work of its inspectors, who travel anonymously and independently to identify hotels offering outstanding experiences. The selection spans a wide range of properties, from historic landmarks and grand hotels to independent boutiques, remote retreats and innovative new openings.

The MICHELIN Key is the hotel distinction awarded by the MICHELIN Guide, equivalent to the MICHELIN Star for restaurants. Introduced in 2024 across 15 destinations in North America, Europe and Asia, the MICHELIN Key has since expanded into a global distinction.

Hotels are awarded One, Two or Three MICHELIN Keys, according to the level of experience they offer:

. One MICHELIN Key: A very special stay.

. Two MICHELIN Keys: An exceptional stay.

. Three MICHELIN Keys: An extraordinary stay.

About Michelin:

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries and employs 122,600 people. (www.michelin.com).

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