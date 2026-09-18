Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wie Canaccord aus jedem Dollar zwei Dollar Wert modelliert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2026 16:10 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The 2026 Hubei Culture and Tourism Development Conference: Hubei launches tourism routes tailored for overseas visitors

The 2026 Hubei Culture and Tourism Development Conference

XIANGYANG, China, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central China's Hubei Province has launched five tourism routes tailored for overseas visitors, aiming to turn its rich cultural and natural resources into market-ready inbound tourism products.

The routes were unveiled at the 2026 Hubei Culture and Tourism Development Conference, held Thursday in Xiangyang City. Business-matching activities between local tourism operators and overseas travel agencies were also held during the event.

Known for its profound cultural heritage and diverse landscapes, Hubei has prioritized the integrated development of culture and tourism in recent years. The province received nearly 1 billion tourist visits in 2025, with tourism revenue exceeding 1 trillion yuan.

The five routes include a Yangtze River journey featuring the Three Gorges and Three Kingdoms culture, an ecological tour covering Shennongjia, Wudang Mountain and the Three Gorges, a cultural itinerary linking Jingzhou, Xiangyang and Suizhou, a revolutionary heritage tour of Hong'an and Honghu, and an urban tour of Wuhan.

The itineraries also incorporate local cuisine, intangible cultural heritage activities and emerging urban consumption experiences, offering overseas travelers more convenient access to Hubei's diverse attractions.

Eight themed travel experiences were also introduced, covering world heritage, Yangtze River sightseeing, Jingchu culture, technological innovation, traditional Chinese medicine and wellness, contemporary lifestyles, festivals and seasonal flower viewing.

In recent years, Hubei has worked to tap the inbound tourism market by developing new products, expanding overseas marketing channels, enriching immersive cultural experiences, improving services for international visitors and strengthening tourism exchanges with overseas partners.

A provincial culture and tourism official said the new offerings are expected to provide overseas tour operators with more integrated options and enhance Hubei's appeal as an international cultural tourism destination.



Contact person: Mr. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.