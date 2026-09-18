QX GLOBAL GROUP LTD: QX Global Group Launches 'QX TaxReady' For UK Accounting and Tax Firms, an AI-powered Managed Tax Preparation Service, at One Fixed Price Per Return, All Year Round

AI-Powered, Expert-Reviewed?- QX?TaxReady?Ends the Trade-Off Between Speed, Accuracy and Cost in Tax Preparation

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QX Global Group, the outsourcing and business transformation partner for the Accounting industry, today launched?QX?TaxReady, a new, secure?tax processing solution for UK accounting and tax firms that ends two of the profession's longest-standing frustrations: capacity that disappears during busy season, and pricing that surges with it.?

QX?TaxReady?is a fully managed tax preparation service, powered by AI and delivered by a team of over 500 dedicated tax specialists with more than 20 years of UK tax?expertise. AI extracts and populates data from client documents at speed, the manual, repetitive part of tax prep. Every return then moves through a?four-eyed?review?process, before?it's?delivered to your firm, ready for your own review. AI handles the paperwork; every judgement call is made by a named person, at one fixed price all year round.?

The Solution Delivers

A secure, client-ready output that is four-eyed reviewed and signed off?

50%+?lower preparation cost versus traditional preparation models

AI-enabled preparation, automating 95% of data entry?

Built for Firms of Every Size?

QX?TaxReady?serves UK accounting and tax professionals across the market, from sole practitioners and small firms needing faster turnaround without adding headcount, to mid-tier firms facing acute busy-season capacity strain, to larger practices requiring documented security, compliance, and governance transparency.??

Security is built in from day one. QX's data handling is independently certified to ISO 27001, with data privacy handled under ISO 27701 and quality management under ISO 9001 standards.?

QX Accounting Services is a market leader in UK tax and accounting outsourcing, supporting over 500 accounting firms across the UK, USA, Ireland and Canada, and processing more than 25,000 tax returns annually, with a 97% client satisfaction score across two decades in the market.?

"UK accounting and tax firms have been stuck choosing between three imperfect options," said Vijay Pahuja, Group CEO, QX Global Group. "Processing tax returns in-house costs?you , ?burnt-out staff and capacity that vanishes exactly when you need it most. Traditional outsourcing brings surge pricing and opaque billing that creep in once?you're?locked in. And a pure AI tool is fast, but?nobody's?accountable when it gets something wrong.?QX?TaxReady?ends the trade-off: returns move?securely?at AI speed, each?one is?reviewed and?signed off by a dedicated tax?team, and the price holds?-?whether?it's?September or the 31st of January."?

QX?TaxReady?is available now to UK accounting and tax firms ahead of the 2026/27?Self-Assessment?season. Full pricing, security?documentation?and governance model details are available on request at https://qxaccounting.com/uk/qx-taxready/.

About QX Accounting Services?

QX Accounting Services is a specialist outsourcing and business transformation partner, helping accounting and tax firms take on more work, protect their teams, and never compromise on quality. Serving clients across the UK, USA, LATAM and EU, and backed by Long Ridge Equity Partners, QX Accounting Services is part of QX Global Group, which combines AI-powered efficiency with expert-led delivery across finance, accounting and beyond, supported by more than 3,500 professionals. QX Accounting?Services itself?delivers more than 25,000 tax returns annually.?QX?TaxReady?is QX Accounting Services' newest managed tax preparation service, built for UK accounting and tax firms ahead of the 2026/27?Self-Assessment?season. Please visit us at www.qxaccounting.com for the latest information about QX Accounting Services and?QX?TaxReady.?

Media Contact:?

Vishal Kurani?

VP, Marketing??

vishal.kurani@qxglobalgroup.com??

+44 208 146 0808

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