Document AI Market worth $35.34 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Document AI Market is projected to grow from USD 17.51 billion in 2026 to USD 35.34 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 15.1%.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Document AI Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Document AI Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 14.77 billion

USD 14.77 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 17.51 billion

USD 17.51 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 35.34 billion

USD 35.34 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 15.1%

Document AI Market Trends & Insights:

Market expansion is supported by advances in intelligent automation, language technologies, and specialized AI models.

By offering, the solutions segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 64.2% in 2026.

By document type, multimodal/mixed-content documents are projected to witness the fastest growth between 2026 and 2031.

By use case, the marketing and sales segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195513136

RAG-enabled Document AI systems integrate generative AI with secure enterprise knowledge bases, enabling factually accurate and context-aware document summarization, drafting, and reporting. This approach significantly reduces hallucination risks and enhances reliability in critical use cases such as compliance documentation, audit reports, and contract management. Meanwhile, federated learning is transforming how models are trained by allowing them to learn from distributed data sources without exposing or transferring sensitive information. This not only ensures data privacy and regulatory compliance but also enables continuous model improvement across geographies, addressing key enterprise concerns around data sovereignty and governance.

Based on document type, the unstructured document segment is positioned to dominate the market in 2026.

The unstructured document segment is positioned to dominate the Document AI Market in 2026, reflecting the vast volume of emails, contracts, reports, scanned files, correspondence, and other free-form content generated across enterprise operations. Organizations are increasingly deploying Document AI to classify, interpret, and extract actionable information from content that lacks predefined schemas. Advances in optical character recognition, natural language processing, multimodal models, and large language models are improving contextual understanding across complex layouts, images, and text. These capabilities enable enterprises to convert fragmented information into structured, searchable, and workflow-ready data. Growing requirements for compliance, auditability, knowledge management, and faster information retrieval across document-intensive functions also support adoption. As organizations modernize content repositories and automate document-heavy processes, providers are strengthening semantic extraction, entity recognition, summarization, and classification capabilities while reducing manual review across diverse enterprise information environments. Unstructured document intelligence is therefore becoming increasingly important for scalable automation, informed decision-making, and improved operational efficiency across industries.

Request for Proposal: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=195513136

Based on vertical, BFSI emerges as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for automated compliance and risk document processing.

The BFSI sector is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Document AI Market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the sector's need to automate high-volume document workflows such as loan processing, KYC verification, claims management, and regulatory reporting. Financial institutions are increasingly deploying AI-based document classification, entity extraction, and compliance validation tools to reduce manual review times and operational risks. The rise of digital banking and the adoption of open finance frameworks are further accelerating demand for secure, explainable AI solutions that can handle sensitive financial data. Vendors are integrating generative AI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) models to produce compliant disclosures and audit-ready summaries. Moreover, regulatory initiatives such as eKYC and Basel III reporting prompt banks and insurers to invest in document automation systems that ensure traceability and accuracy across various jurisdictions.

By region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2026.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the Document AI Market in 2026, driven by strong enterprise digitization, regulatory compliance mandates, and large-scale AI investments by US and Canadian organizations. The region benefits from a mature data infrastructure and early adoption of AI in document-intensive industries, including banking, insurance, healthcare, and government services. In the US, regulations such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, HIPAA, and SEC reporting standards are driving the deployment of automated document intelligence for audit trails, data extraction, and compliance validation. Meanwhile, Canada's Digital Charter and data residency laws are pushing enterprises to adopt AI solutions that ensure privacy-preserving document processing and local model training. Leading vendors, including Google, Microsoft, and AWS, are integrating generative and multimodal AI into document workflows, enabling intelligent search, summarization, and policy automation. Furthermore, the growing use of e-signatures, e-discovery automation, and intelligent case management platforms across the region is enhancing operational efficiency and reducing manual errors. Combined with the rise of hybrid and remote workplaces, which demand scalable digital document ecosystems, North America remains a hub for Document AI innovation, setting benchmarks for regulatory-grade, explainable AI document solutions.

Request Pricing: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=195513136

Top Companies in Document AI Market:

The Top Companies in Document AI Market are Google (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Adobe (US), ABBYY (US), Automation Anywhere (US), UiPath (US), Appian (US), H2O.ai (US), EdgeVerve (India), Super.ai (US), Rossum (UK), Tungsten Automation (US), OpenText (Canada), Hyland (US), Hyperscience (US), EXL (US), Snowflake (US), Salesforce (US), Grooper (US), DocDigitizer (US), Cinnamon (Japan), Docugami (US), Mistral AI (France), Upstage (South Korea), DocByte (Belgium), Infrrd (US), Docketry (US), OpenAI (US), Gamma (US), AidocMaker (US), Anthropic (US), Checkbox (US), Docubee (US), DocuPilot (US), Docsumo (US), Formstack (US), HyperWrite (US), Lindy (US), QuillBot (US), and Scribe (US).

Document AI Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

Document AI investment activity from January 2025 through mid-2026 is increasingly centered on vision-language-model-driven document extraction and enterprise document-intelligence infrastructure, moving beyond conventional template-based OCR. In October 2025, Reducto announced a USD 75 million Series B led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Benchmark, First Round Capital, Y Combinator, and BoxGroup, bringing total funding to USD 108 million; the investment supports continued development of its agentic OCR and document-parsing infrastructure for enterprises and AI-native customers. In January 2025, Instabase announced a USD 100 million Series D led by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA); its corporate materials identify existing investors Greylock Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, and Index Ventures among those supporting its AI-based unstructured document-processing platform for financial services, insurance, and government customers at scale.

Revenue Shift Context

The global Document AI Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 17.51 billion in 2026 to USD 35.34 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 15.1%. Revenue generation is increasingly shifting toward AI-embedded, predictive, generative, and agentic document-processing capabilities. Platform revenues reflect demand for extraction, classification, summarization, document intelligence, workflow automation, and decision support. Services spending is expanding as enterprises require implementation, integration, model configuration, data engineering, and ongoing optimization support. Growing cloud adoption and enterprise automation investments are strengthening recurring software revenues across increasingly connected document workflows.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity between January 2026 and July 2026 indicates consolidation around AI-native document extraction and specialized legal and financial document platforms, as incumbents and technology vendors acquire capabilities rather than develop them internally.

DOCUMENT AI MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2026-MAY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description May 2026 Acquisition Coupa (US) Rossum (Czech Republic) Coupa acquired Rossum, an AI-first intelligent document processing (IDP) provider, to extend Rossum's transactional large language model (T-LLM) technology across Coupa's source-to-pay platform and integrate it with Coupa's agentic Navi capabilities. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. May 2026 Acquisition Reducto (US) Opennote (US) Reducto acquired AI learning-platform startup Opennote, bringing its team and unstructured-data navigation technology into Reducto's document-agent infrastructure and strengthening Reducto's ability to interpret, organize, and act on large volumes of unstructured document data. Financial terms were undisclosed. January 2026 Acquisition NetDocuments (US) eDOCS, a Division of OpenText (Canada) NetDocuments completed its acquisition of OpenText's legal document management solution, eDOCS, for USD 163 million (deal announced in October 2025). The transaction brought eDOCS' product portfolio and personnel into NetDocuments, strengthening its cloud-native, AI-enabled legal document management offering and expanding its footprint to 90+ countries.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top five players is 27.2%, indicating a fragmented market. This degree of fragmentation suggests that no single vendor has established dominant control, leaving substantial room for competition and consolidation activity in the years ahead. The top 10 key players, contributing around 38.2% of total market share, are IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Hyland (US), Salesforce (US), Tungsten Automation (Kofax) (US), ABBYY (US), and SAP (Germany). Additional ecosystem participants, including OpenAI (US), OpenText (Canada), Automation Anywhere (US), UiPath (US), EdgeVerve Systems (India) (Parent: Infosys), Adobe (US), and Snowflake (US), broaden the competitive landscape and indicate that continued investment, acquisitions, AI development, strategic partnerships, product innovation, and enterprise modernization could intensify competition across the market through 2031 in document-intensive enterprise workflows globally.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Market Reports:

AI Detector Market by Offering (Platform, API/SDKs), Detection Modality (AI Generated Text, Image, Video, Voice, Code), Application (Academic Integrity, Plagiarism Detection, Deepfake Detection, Content Authenticity Assessment) - Global Forecast to 2030

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Offering [Hardware (AI Chips, Memory, Storage), Software, Services], Technology (ML, NLP, Generative AI, Neurosymbolic AI), Business Function (Operations & Supply Chain, Sales & Marketing) - Global Forecast to 2033

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/document-ai.asp

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/document-ai-market-worth-35-34-billion-by-2031--report-by-marketsandmarkets-302883042.html