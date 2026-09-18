oneworld Management Company, Inc: oneworld Named World's Best Airline Alliance at the 2026 Skytrax Awards

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- oneworld has been named 'World's Best Airline Alliance' at the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Presented in London on 18 September 2026, the recognition marks oneworld's fifth win in the annual awards known as the 'Oscars of the aviation industry.'

"We are honoured to be awarded World's Best Airline Alliance by Skytrax," said Luis Gallego, CEO of International Airlines Group (IAG) and Chairman of the oneworld Governing Board, collecting the award. "This prestigious award reflects how oneworld's continued commitment to creating a more connected and rewarding journey is valued by global travellers."

Skytrax award winners are determined through a large-scale customer satisfaction survey, with millions of travellers rating their travel experiences across airlines and airports worldwide.

"This recognition is acknowledgment of the elevated, consistent experience our member airlines provide to customers around the world each day, as oneworld leads the industry in customer benefits, loyalty, sustainability initiatives and more," said Ole Orver, CEO of oneworld. "With the best premium offerings in the world, including First Class lounge access, we are honored that customers see the considered care with which our member airlines deliver service."

About oneworld:

oneworld brings together 15 world-class airlines - Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines to nearly 1,000 destinations. oneworld member airlines work together to consistently deliver a superior, consistent travel experience, with special rewards and privileges for its frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network, access to airport lounges, priority check in and boarding and extra baggage allowances and more. Learn more about the oneworld Alliance at oneworld.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

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