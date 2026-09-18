Yacht Club de Monaco: 6th Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous 20-21 September 2026

Marinas confront investment, innovation and new usage challenges

MONACO, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With days to go before the 6th Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous marina managers, investors, architects, manufacturers and companies from 30 countries are set to descend on the Yacht Club de Monaco. Organised by M3 Monaco, a consultancy specialised in development and management of marinas, yacht clubs and sailing schools, the event covers topics spanning investment, biodiversity, new materials, marina standards, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. "Our ambition is simple: to accelerate the transition of marinas by connecting those who design, manage and innovate them," explains José Marco Casellini, CEO of M3 Monaco.

This 6th edition is supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, ESA NanoTech, Bombardier, MB92 Group, Skytopia, Plus Marine, Italian Yacht Masters and Alcenza Properties. "Innovation is central to Bombardier's vision and guides how we are shaping the future of aviation. In supporting the event, we aim to share our expertise with the maritime industry, particularly in discussions fostering the emergence of new ideas. This event offers a valuable opportunity to bring experts together around shared challenges and to advance initiatives that are helping transform the industry towards a more sustainable future," explains Paul Michaud, Vice President of Human Resources Information Systems and Sustainability at Bombardier.

Projects from around the globe

The presence of H.E. Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, and her presentation "From Archipelago to Global Destination: Indonesia's Vision for Sustainable Maritime Tourism", bring a whole new dimension to the discussions as this country has almost 18,000 islands, so the challenge is significant. Egypt will also take the stage during a session dedicated to future coastal development projects. Other initiatives set to enrich the dialogue include Marina Lanzarote (Spain), Bizerte Cap 3000 and Cap Monastir (Tunisia), Skytopia (Hong Kong), Ayla Marina (Jordan), the Amaala Yacht Club (Saudi Arabia) and et Kalamis and Fenerbahçe Marina - Setur Marina (Turkey). Providing a bridge between concept and concrete applications is the architectural element. This year, professional architects and students were invited to reimagine the Opatija marina site in Croatia to incorporate a "Marina Hub" with harbour master's office, catering, retail and wellness areas, a sailing school and a symbolic sea-themed attraction.

Biodiversity and investment issues

How can an ecosystem be restored or protected when it is being integrated into a marina's operations? Dr. Megan Clampitt (PONT scientific programme at PONANT), Sofía Sonsoles Doyágüez Sánchez (Go Bridge the Gap), Luca Gamberini (Nemo's Garden) and Gonca Melek Özkan (Setur Marinas) will examine the question of biodiversity from an economic perspective.

Marinas are in fact an investment category in their own right. José Valencia (Nauplia Capital), Rodrick T. Miller (Miami-Dade Beacon Council), Marcos Pellejero Ibáñez (Mirazur Capital), Chris Wong (Airport Authority Hong Kong) and Andreas Bäckman (InfraVia Capital Partners) will compare approaches to port infrastructure and the business models emerging for these assets. Adrian Griffiths (Chapman Taylor), Haneen Alrawashdeh (AYLA OASIS), and Joe Greene (MSEA Engineering) will then discuss how architects, engineers and innovators today are reimagining marinas.

Practical challenges such as cybersecurity, new materials and the evolution of marinas towards recognised standards are also on the agenda. Topics include dockside services evolution from electricity and water to data, and artificial intelligence from shipyards, marinas and captains' perspectives.

Innovations at different stages of maturity

This year, more than 30 selected companies have been categorised according to their stage of development: pre-revenue (still developing their solution but not yet generating revenue), post-revenue (having secured their first customers) and scaling revenue (already in a phase of rapid growth). "The Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous is a powerful platform for turning innovation into tangible solutions for a more sustainable yachting industry. At ESANanoTech, we are proud to contribute our expertise in advanced materials and energy-efficient technologies, sharing the vision of a smarter, more sustainable future for marinas and the communities they serve," says Christian Salvatori, Chief Commercial Officer at ESA NanoTech.

The event concludes on Monday with the Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Awards.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b3d9759-aea9-4a46-9036-a60a460afc71